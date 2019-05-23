President Trump has granted Attorney General William P. Barr “full and complete authority” to declassify government secrets, and he has ordered the intelligence agencies to cooperate promptly with Barr’s audit of the investigation into Russian election interference in 2016.

Barr requested the authority to make his own declassification decisions in the course of that review, according to a White House memorandum released late Thursday.

“Today’s action will ensure that all Americans learn the truth about the events that occurred, and the actions that were taken, during the last Presidential election and will restore confidence in our public institutions,” the White House said in a statement, which Trump then tweeted.

The president has repeatedly called the investigation of his campaign a “political witch hunt.” His Republican allies in Congress who have reviewed some of the investigative files argue that the FBI investigation was opened based on flimsy and questionable evidence of wrongdoing, and that surveillance of campaign advisers to Trump was improper.

The president’s order gives Barr significant authority over agencies that typically hold their secrets close, and don’t declassify them easily.

While the memo states Barr should consult with the head of an agency before declassifying its secrets, it also demands that Barr get prompt responses and documents from the intelligence community.

The president is the government’s highest authority over whether national secrets remain classified. By granting his power to unveil these secrets to Barr, he allows him to bypass the agencies who normally control whether their own secrets are made public.

Trump’s memo also highlights how much he trusts Barr. The attorney general has said “spying” was conducted by the government against the Trump campaign — an accusation that current and former FBI officials have denied.

Barr has been criticized by former FBI director James B. Comey and other former law enforcement officials for using the phrase “spying” to discuss how investigators monitored some Trump campaign advisers who had extensive contacts with Russians. His critics argue that Barr is parroting the president’s loaded wording, when surveillance was a proper part of a counterintelligence investigation looking at whether Russians were trying to influence Trump’s campaign aides.

Trump’s move is likely to further anger Democrats who have said that Barr is using his position as the nation’s top law enforcement official to aggressively protect the president and attack his critics.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), who visited the Justice Department earlier Thursday, tweeted his approval shortly after the memo was released. “Outstanding,” it says. “President Trump authorizing the Attorney General to declassify documents related to surveillance during the 2016 election. Americans are going to learn the truth about what occurred at their Justice Department.”