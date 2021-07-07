The Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck was charged with serving alcoholic beverages other than beer from carts on the golf course, and with serving customer Andrew Halder when he already appeared intoxicated.
Both charges were related to events on Aug. 30, 2015, when — according to police reports — Halder flipped his car on a highway on-ramp about four miles from the Trump course, causing a wreck that killed his father, Gary Halder.
Andrew Halder, now 41, later pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and was sentenced to three years of probation.
The state had originally sought to revoke the Colts Neck club’s liquor license, a penalty that would have also revoked liquor licenses at Trump’s two other New Jersey clubs. Golf industry experts said that would have removed a major source of the clubs’ revenue.
The settlement announced Wednesday allows Trump’s clubs to keep their licenses.
Instead, the Colts Neck club will pay the $400,000 penalty, which is equivalent to 6.5 percent of its total revenue in 2020, according to Trump’s presidential disclosure filings. It will also lose its right to sell alcohol from carts on the course, settlement papers said.
The Trump Organization did not respond to a request for comment.
The New Jersey Alcoholic Beverage Control agency did not comment beyond the release of the settlement papers. It is overseen by state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, who has said he will resign later this month to join President Biden’s administration, leading the enforcement division for the Securities and Exchange Commission