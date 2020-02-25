“I think that from the standpoint of women, I think it was a great thing,” Trump told reporters. “It was a great victory and sends a very strong message — a very, very strong message.”

AD

Trump, who has denied accusations of sexual misconduct against him leveled by more than a dozen women, said that he was “never a fan of Harvey Weinstein, as you know.”

AD

“In fact, he said he was going to work hard to defeat me in the election. How did that work out, by the way?” Trump asked. “I knew him a little bit, not very well. I knew him because he was in New York.”

“The people that liked him were the Democrats,” Trump asserted, naming two in particular, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton.

As first lady, Obama had praised the work of Weinstein, a major Democratic donor who had also employed her daughter. But after allegations of misconduct emerged against Weinstein in 2017, she and former president Barack Obama condemned him in a joint statement for his “disgusting” behavior and said he should be held accountable.

AD

Clinton, whose presidential campaign benefited from Weinstein’s donations, said while attending the Berlin Film Festival on Tuesday that “it was time for an accounting, and the jury clearly found that.”

AD

The jury determined that Weinstein forced oral sex on former production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in July 2006 and raped former aspiring actress Jessica Mann at a hotel in 2013.

He was found not guilty of the most severe charges he faced, of predatory sexual assault, which would have acknowledged a pattern that included forcing sex on actress Annabella Sciorra in 1993 or 1994.

Weinstein, 67, faces at least five and up to 25 years on the count of first-degree criminal sex act for his assault on Haleyi, and up to four years on a third-degree rape count for the Mann attack. The judge can consider running the sentences consecutively, for a maximum of 29 years. Sentencing is scheduled for March 11.