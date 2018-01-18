CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — President Trump heads to western Pennsylvania Thursday in an attempt to sell his party’s tax plan — and stave off the loss of a reliably Republican House seat in a district he won by 19 points just over a year ago.

Though West Wing aides have insisted Trump’s stop at a heavy equipment manufacturer north of Pittsburgh is simply an official White House visit, a tweet by the president Thursday morning underscored how worried the administration and Republicans are about holding Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District in a March 13 special election.

“Will be going to Pennsylvania today in order to give my total support to RICK SACCONE, running for Congress in a Special Election (March 13),” Trump wrote, referring to state Rep. Rick Saccone, the Republican nominee. “Rick is a great guy. We need more Republicans to continue our already successful agenda!”

Saccone will face the Democratic nominee, Conor Lamb, 33, a Marine veteran and former assistant U.S. attorney.

The president’s trip also comes as Congress is frantically working to avoid a government shutdown, and pass a short-term funding bill to keep the government open — another hurdle upended by a Trump tweet Thursday morning, in which the president directly contradicted the strategy outlined by congressional Republicans, instead arguing an extension of the Children’s Health Insurance Program “should be part of a long-term solution,” not a temporary funding measure.

[Trump tweets create confusion for Republicans trying to avert government shutdown]

The Pennsylvania special election was called by Gov. Tom Wolf (D) last year after the abrupt, scandal-fueled fall of the district’s Republican congressman, Tim Murphy. Murphy, a doctor and low-key conservative aligned with opponents of abortion rights, stepped down in October following reports he urged a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair to consider having an abortion.

Pennsylvania’s mostly white southwestern region is a bastion of Trump support and was crucial to Trump’s 2016 victory in the state. Then, homemade signs dotted lawns throughout rural towns, and barns alongside winding highways were painted with “Trump.” He won the district, which includes parts of Pittsburgh, by nearly 20 percentage points. Murphy, who was first elected to the House in 2002, ran unopposed.

Democrats are hoping Lamb — a fresh-faced challenger with a compelling story — can score an upset win, even though the party has struggled in special elections in Republican-heavy districts over the past year, including in Georgia, Montana and Kansas.

Democrats need to win 24 Republican-held seats to win control of the House. At a private meeting at Camp David this month, House Republican leaders explained to Trump that he faces a possibly dire midterm cycle and included talk of the Pennsylvania race in the presentation, according to people familiar with the discussion.

Lamb’s family is a prominent clan in western Pennsylvania Democratic politics: His uncle is Pittsburgh’s city controller and his grandfather, Thomas Lamb, was the party’s leader in the state Senate and worked closely with the late Democratic governor Robert P. Casey Jr., the father of Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.).

Saccone, 59, is a vocal Trump supporter who highlights his Christian faith and support for gun rights. An Air Force veteran, he is widely seen as a credible Republican candidate with experience at the state capital, but not a high-profile one with deep national connections.

The White House sought to downplay the role of the special election in Trump’s visit.

“The President is enthusiastic about today’s trip to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to discuss the incredible successes his tax plan is already achieving for the American people,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “While the President has made clear his support for Republican candidates throughout the country, including in Pennsylvania, the purpose of today’s visit is to promote the President’s successful agenda especially on taxes.”

But Trump’s appearance here is his first significant foray to a battleground since he encouraged his supporters last month while in Pensacola, Fla., to elect Alabama Senate candidate Roy S. Moore, who was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct during encounters when they were teenagers and Moore was a local prosecutor in his early 30s. Moore’s defeat in a deep-red state was a blow to Trump, who has prized his ability to rally his base behind his causes.

Now the Keystone State contest has become the latest test for the White House — and an attempt to bounce back after the Alabama loss. Vice President Pence and roughly half a dozen Cabinet members are also expected to travel here, according to administration officials. In recent weeks, several White House aides have bolstered Saccone’s campaign with counsel on fundraising and strategy, the officials said.

The president is expected to also use the visit to tout the Republican tax plan — a major legislative victory for his administration at the end of last year, but one that remains unpopular with large swaths of voters.

White House political director Bill Stepien said in a statement Trump’s visit was focused on “tax cuts and middle-class Americans who are personally impacted by the bill,” but noted such as a messages is “resonating with the voters in Pennsylvania and across the country,” nodding to the political implications of the trip.

Larry Kudlow, an informal Trump economic adviser, said the president’s pitch of his party’s tax plan could both help sell the bill and lift Republican candidates. “What he needs to hammer home is that all of these companies are giving raises and coming out with new investment plans,” Kudlow said. “It’s not about crowing but explaining what’s happening and how if you lower the rates for corporations, the benefits are going to flow to the middle-class wage earners who haven’t had them for many years.”

On Wednesday, House Republicans were briefed about the midterm map and said they expect Trump to make an effort to boost them in places like this corner of Pennsylvania.

“They didn’t get into detail but we fully anticipate Trump doing a lot of traveling to some of those members,” said Rep. Mark Walker (R-N.C.), chairman of the Republican Study Committee, adding Trump might campaign not just in close races but in districts Republicans had previously won by high single digits. “That starts in Pennsylvania very soon.”

David Weigel and Erica Werner contributed to this report.