President Trump is headed to the Pentagon on Thursday morning to join military leaders in rolling out an initiative to expand the scope and sophistication of U.S. missile defenses on a scale not seen since President Ronald Reagan’s “Star Wars.”

The high-profile trip comes a day after four Americans were killed in Syria in a suicide explosion claimed by the Islamic State. The attack came less than a month after Trump declared the militants defeated and ordered the 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria to be withdrawn.

Trump has yet to comment publicly on the deaths Wednesday of two soldiers, a Defense Department civilian and a military contractor.

[Pentagon seeks to expand scope and sophistication of U.S. missile defenses]

Known as the missile defense review, the document that Trump will unveil Thursday morning marks the first official update to U.S. missile-defense doctrine in nine years.

It comes as North Korea and Iran make advances in ballistic missile production, and as Russia and China press forward with sophisticated cruise missiles, short-range ballistic missiles and hypersonic glide vehicles that potentially threaten the security of U.S. forces and allies in Europe and Asia.

The Trump administration’s response is to call for urgent new investments in missile-defense technologies across the board, many of which the Pentagon pursued during the Cold War but abandoned after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In the 1990s and 2000s, the Pentagon focused on building interceptors to down missiles launched from rogue states. Now it is again broadening its ambitions, both in terms of technology and missions. Whether the administration secures enough money to tackle such lofty ambitions in missile defense remains unclear.