“I’m surprised,” replied Apostle Wiggins, 49, a pastor. “I did my research and this area is supposed to be pretty red.”

Were there any Trump supporters left on these winding roads? The latest polls were showing a competitive race between Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in a state that swung for Republicans in the past two presidential elections. The thin margins were a sign of the Biden campaign’s strength in neighborhoods like this one — affluent suburbs where voters were willing to take a chance on a political newcomer in 2016, but had grown tired of Trump’s tumultuous four years in office.

AD

AD

Wiggins and Johnson didn’t believe the polls, nor did they take their cues from the signs. Across the country, Republicans were confident that Trump could pull off another upset — provided they could contact supporters who might be too nervous to talk about politics with their neighbors. These are the voters who, as Trump and his allies tell it, are the “silent majority” — the ones who hide their true feelings from media pollsters but will rise up on Tuesday once again to shock the world and deliver him a second term.

“They’re here,” Wiggins said. “They have to be here.”

Durham County is overwhelmingly Democratic, but Republicans said they could chip away at their opponents’ suburban strength in these sign-speckled places, with their expanding assortment of cookie-cutter houses and man-made fountains.

AD

AD

“Donald Trump can’t win North Carolina in Durham County, but he can surely lose it here,” said Immanuel Jarvis, the head of the Durham County GOP. “So we have to do our part.”

Like local Republican groups across the country, Jarvis said he thought the coronavirus had given them an opening. Democrats had reduced their door-knocking efforts, allowing Republicans to have a more robust ground game to persuade people who are waffling.

Jarvis said he saw the hidden strength of the campaign when he put out a call for volunteers to go door-knocking on Saturday. In 2016, the weekend before the election, there were two volunteers. This year, there were 20.

AD

“I hear these poll numbers and I just chuckle to myself,” Jarvis said. “I know in my gut we are going to win. I know it.”

Wiggins was one of those volunteers. He wore a black T-shirt under his three-piece olive-green suit. He had supported Barack Obama twice, but began to think that the country’s first Black president was not doing enough for Black people to become self-reliant.

AD

“What did he give us? Obamacare?” Wiggins said. “He was just interested in making us depend on the government more and more.”

Now Wiggins was all-in for Trump. He had attended a recent White House rally featuring Candace Owens, another Black conservative, and posted many a Facebook message about the president. But as he stepped out into the subdivision speckled with Biden-Harris signs, he and Johnson donned nontraditional “Make America Great Again” hats. Instead of attention-grabbing bright red, they were camouflage.

AD

“We want to support him, but we don’t want to deal with all the stares,” Johnson said, although the group got plenty of stares from neighbors when they noticed the Black canvassers walking through their predominantly White subdivision.

Wiggins suggested that volunteers start the conversation in a nonpartisan way, asking, “Have you voted yet?”

AD

“Already voted,” was the response repeatedly, and each time, Wiggins waited for an opening just to see whether a surreptitious Trump voter was among them.

“You like my hat?” Wiggins asked one man.

“I like your hat,” the man said with a smile. “I’m with you. But we are a house divided.

Wiggins and Johnson smiled.

AD

“His wife probably likes Biden. There’s a lot of those,” Wiggins told Johnson as they walked away.

The team continued walking through the subdivision, past Biden-Harris sign after Biden-Haris sign, and after about a half-hour, there were no potential addresses left on their list.

So they began walking to random houses, hoping they might find more voters.

“You are with the Trump campaign?” said John Whittle, 39, raising his eyebrow at the canvassers standing at his front door.

“Yes, I support the president,” Wiggins said.

AD

“I think he’s been sent from above!” Whittle told him. “But I’ve got an undecided here in this house. I think she needs some convincing, so see what you can do?”

AD

Whittle went back inside and brought out his wife, a stay-at-home mother named Kathy Miller.

Miller, 43, told the canvassers that she had voted for Republicans, always. But she had trouble filling in her ballot for Trump. She was concerned about climate change and how nonchalant he seemed about the future of the planet.

“What has he done and what is he intending to do for the environment?” Miller asked.

The two canvassers were stumped.

But then Miller came to an issue of more immediate concern. She explained how upset she was about Trump’s handling of the coronavirus. She was consumed with her children going to school virtually and knew people who had relatives who had bad cases of the virus.

AD

AD

“I don’t love the way he’s talking about it, like we’re all fine and we’re turning the corner,” Miller said. “I feel like he’s giving the finger to people who have died.”

Wiggins said he understood. He told her he had lost both his mother and grandmother to the virus, but they, too, had been supporters of the president.

He tried to convince Miller that Trump was caught handling an issue that no one could predict and that the president was trying to strike the right balance between keeping the country safe without wrecking the economy.

“I’m just glad it wasn’t worse,” Wiggins told her.

“I think a lot of us women get caught up with the way he talks,” Johnson added. “If you can look past his personality, then you can see everything that he’s done.”

AD

Wiggins then blamed the mainstream media for emphasizing all of the negative things about the president, turning “everything into a conspiracy.” For example, Wiggins pointed to the fact that there were two African American Trump supporters in front of her.

AD

“If you believed the media, we would be Russian bots,” Wiggins told her.

Miller pushed her hands through her hair. She said she did not know who to believe anymore because everyone had their own angle. There seemed to be no truth. The two canvassers offered to text her a list of all Trump had done to handle the virus, so she could see that the president had done more than she expected.

“If you don’t vote for him, think about who’s going to be left,” said Whittle, who is a registered independent. “We’ll be left with a communist party on our hands. I mean, remember what you said this morning? Remember when you said you needed a sign from God to vote for him?”

“I did say that,” Miller said. “Maybe you all were my sign. Maybe things are more than what they seem.”