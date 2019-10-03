President Trump speaks to reporters during a press conference in the East Room at the White House on Wednesday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) accused her Republican colleagues of being loyal to President Trump and not the Constitution in a television interview that aired Thursday as a key witness in the impeachment inquiry prepared to testify on Capitol Hill.

Kurt D. Volker, who resigned last week as the Trump administration’s special envoy for Ukraine, is scheduled to appear at 9:30 a.m. behind closed doors in front of members of three House committees.

Volker was among the officials mentioned by name in the whistleblower report raising concerns about Trump’s July phone call in which Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son.

Trump began his day with a spate of tweets, including one that referred to evangelist Franklin Graham praying that God would steer Democrats away from impeachment. Trump is scheduled to travel to Florida later Thursday for an event on Medicare.

●Trump involved Pence in efforts to pressure Ukraine’s leader, though officials say vice president was unaware of allegations in whistleblower complaint

●Odd markings, ellipses fuel doubts about the ‘rough transcript’ of Trump’s Ukraine call

●Giuliani consulted on Ukraine with imprisoned Paul Manafort via a lawyer

7:15 a.m.: Pelosi says Republicans are loyal to Trump, not the Constitution

Pelosi accused Republicans of being loyal to Trump and not the Constitution during a television interview that aired Thursday in which she discussed the impeachment inquiry.

Speaking to ABC News, she derided her GOP colleagues for attacks on the inquiry that she launched last week.

“When I took the oath of office to support and defend the Constitution, as my colleagues have done as well, I did not say I will do this as long as the Republicans can understand the Constitution,” Pelosi said. “So the fact that their loyalty is to Trump and not to the Constitution is not going to slow down or impair our ability to keep the republic.”

During the interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Pelosi also pushed back on a Republican argument that Trump’s call with Zelensky was not problematic because there was no explicit “quid pro quo” between providing U.S. military aid to Ukraine and investigating the Bidens.

Trump’s call in which he asked Zelensky for a “favor” came shortly after the Trump administration has suspended congressionally approved aid.

“First of all, it’s not necessary,” Pelosi said of a “quid pro quo.”

“But second of all, there is a quid pro quo if you’re only a couple of days apart in granting or withholding and then asking for a favor to create dirt on your political opponent,” she continued. “The president did engage in the leverage of our national security, legislation that was passed by the House and the Senate, in the interest of our national security to give military assistance to Ukraine.”

7 a.m.: White House officials weigh appeal to Democrats in GOP districts to stop impeachment of Trump

White House officials intent on stopping the House from impeaching Trump are considering appealing to moderate Democrats in Republican districts to stand with the president, a pursuit at odds with fresh political attacks from the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee.

The nascent outreach campaign would target some of the 31 Democrats from congressional districts Trump won in 2016, many of whom ran on rebuilding infrastructure, improving trade deals and lowering the cost of prescription drugs, according to multiple officials familiar with the strategy.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk freely, said the appeal would be based on these Democrats’ 2018 election promises to work with the president — accompanied with a warning that impeachment would hamper possible legislative victories.

— Rachael Bade and Josh Dawsey

6:45 a.m.: Trump shares Franklin Graham’s prayer for Democrats

Amid a spate of morning tweets and retweets, Trump shared an account of evangelist Franklin Graham praying that God would steer Democrats away from impeachment.

“The socialist Democrats’ message to the United States of America is: 1. We’re going to take your guns, and 2. We’re going to impeach your president,” Graham wrote Tuesday in a Facebook post.

“Pray that God would change the hearts of Democratic leaders in Washington and that they would see the dangerous road that we’re on,” he added.

6:15 a.m.: Former Ukraine envoy to testify behind closed doors

Volker, who stepped down last week, is scheduled to testify behind closed doors on Capitol Hill at 9:30 a.m. to members of the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees.

He resigned Friday from his position as U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and has agreed to testify before the three congressional committees on Thursday despite Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s refusal to make current State Department officials available to lawmakers.

Volker tendered his resignation to Pompeo on Friday, within hours of an announcement that the veteran diplomat was among State Department officials who would be compelled to testify.

Volker, who heads the McCain Institute at Arizona State University, had held the Ukraine job part time for the past two years.

He worked for months to facilitate a meeting between Trump and Zelensky, a young anti-corruption reformer elected in April. That meeting may have been held up as part of Trump’s pressure campaign.

The committees are expected to examine Volker’s role in facilitating contacts between Trump’s personal attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, and officials of the new Ukrainian government this past summer.

6 a.m.: Biden, in fiery remarks, tells Trump: ‘I’m not going anywhere’

RENO, Nev. — Biden struck a defiant tone during a campaign speech Wednesday night where he ripped Trump’s efforts to smear him and assured supporters that Trump won’t destroy him or his candidacy.

The top-polling 2020 Democratic presidential candidate has become inextricably intertwined with the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s behavior, which centers on Trump asking a foreign leader for dirt on Biden’s son.

Biden, who spent four decades in the Senate, has in the past sought to separate Trump and his base from the Republican Party that contains his friends and peers, including many he served with as a senator. But in his remarks here, Biden slammed the GOP and “hatchet men” who he said echo Trump’s words.

“He is repeatedly smearing me and my family. His party fans out to carry the smear,” Biden said.

— Cleve R. Wootson Jr. and Colby Itkowitz

6 a.m.: Whistleblower drafted complaint ‘entirely on their own,’ lawyer says

A lawyer for the whistleblower said Wednesday that the whistleblower drafted the complaint “entirely on their own” and without input of Congress.

The statement came after Trump, at a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, accused Schiff, with no evidence, of having helped write the complaint.

Trump made the comment in response to a question about a New York Times report stating that Schiff had learned the outlines of the whistleblower’s concerns days before the individual filed a formal complaint.

“The Whistleblower drafted the Complaint entirely on their own,” Mark Zaid, a lawyer for the whistleblower, said in a statement. “In fact, none of the legal team saw the Complaint until it was publicly released by Congress. To be unequivocally clear, no Member or congressional staff had any input into or reviewed the Complaint before it was submitted to the Intelligence Community Inspector General.”