The letter was the latest escalation in a standoff with Congress, where Democrats are vowing to hold Trump accountable for pressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son at a time when U.S. military aid to Ukraine had been suspended.

On Wednesday, Trump and his allies stepped up their rhetoric as they sought to discredit the probe, repeatedly referring to it as an attempted coup.

8:20 a.m.: Trump calls for end of impeachment inquiry, says whistleblower should be ‘exposed’

Trump on Wednesday called for ending the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry, claiming that it was tainted by partisanship, amid tweets in which he lashed out in multiple directions.

“For the good of the Country, this Witch Hunt should end now!” Trump wrote, calling the inquiry a “scam.”

“The Do Nothing Democrats are Con Artists, only looking to hurt the Republican Party and President,” he wrote in another tweet. “Their total focus is 2020, nothing more, and nothing less. The good news is that WE WILL WIN!!!!”

In another tweet, Trump took aim at the anonymous U.S. intelligence official whose complaint sparked the impeachment inquiry, writing that the whistleblower “should be exposed and properly questioned.”

Trump also took fresh aim at House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), writing that he “should be Impeached for Fraud!”

Trump has taken issue with Schiff’s statement during a hearing in which he embellished Trump’s July call with the leader of Ukraine. Schiff later said that it was meant as a parody and that Trump should have realized that.

In an earlier tweet Wednesday, Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani also sought to paint the impeachment inquiry as “purely partisan,” saying it should be paid for by the Democratic National Committee.

6:15 a.m.: Eric Trump supports calling impeachment inquiry an ‘attempted coup’

One of President’s Trump’s sons, Eric Trump, took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to voice support for Fox News host Sean Hannity, who on Tuesday night told viewers he would no longer refer to the impeachment inquiry by that term because “it is not.”

“This is just the latest attempted coup of a duly elected president,” Hannity said on his prime-time show.

“@seanhannity is absolutely correct — This is not an impeachment inquiry, it is an ‘attempted coup,’” Eric Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

6 a.m.: McConnell says impeachment inquiry has ‘fallen far short’ on fairness

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), whose chamber would determine whether to remove Trump from office if he is impeached, criticized the House inquiry Tuesday night, saying it has “fallen far short” on fairness.

“Overturning the results of an American election requires the highest level of fairness and due process, as it strikes at the core of our democratic process,” McConnell tweeted. “So far, the House has fallen far short by failing to follow the same basic procedures that it has followed for every other President in our history.”

Later Tuesday night, Trump retweeted McConnell’s assessment, adding in his own words: “The Greatest Witch Hunt in the history of the USA!”

5 a.m.: Trump ally on Fox News calls whistleblowers ‘suicide bombers,’ accuses Democrats of ‘regicide’

Former U.S. attorney Joseph E. diGenova turned to European history Tuesday night to describe the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Trump calling their efforts “regicide,” the act of killing a king.

“What you’re seeing is regicide,” diGenova, a frequent Trump defender, told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “This is regicide by another name, fake impeachment. The Democrats in the House want to destroy the president.”

But diGenova, a conspiracy theorist Trump wanted on his legal team during the Russia probe, wasn’t finished. In a lengthy interview on “The Ingraham Angle,” the lawyer, who was joined by Giuliani, blasted the two anonymous whistleblowers as “suicide bombers” and accused Democrats of “sedition.”

The fiery rhetoric marks the latest escalation in language used by Trump’s supporters, and even the president himself, to complain about the ongoing impeachment inquiry, a tactic that has prompted some to express concern about the safety of the whistleblowers and top Democrats.

— Allyson Chiu

