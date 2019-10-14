With Congress returning to Washington after a two-week recess, several other depositions are also planned, including that of key figure Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, who is scheduled to appear Thursday under subpoena.

●Schiff hints that panel may not press whistleblower to testify in person.●

●Hunter Biden says he will resign from Chinese company board and won’t take foreign work if his father is president.

●Trump’s envoy to testify that the contention of ‘no quid pro quo’ came from Trump.

8 a.m.: Trump’s former top Russia adviser to testify in impeachment probe

Hill is expected to speak to House investigators behind closed doors Monday at 10 a.m. about how the administration’s Ukraine policies were influenced by Giuliani’s efforts to have the country investigate Hunter Biden,the former vice president’s son.

Hill served as the president’s top Russia and Europe adviser on the National Security Council from mid-2017 until the week before Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke in a July 25 phone call that is at the heart of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

A transcript of the phone call shows that during the exchange, Trump asked Zelensky for a “favor,” requesting Ukrainian officials look into a debunked conspiracy theory regarding the 2016 election and the energy company Burisma, which paid Hunter Biden to sit on its board.

Hill will be the third high-ranking current or former diplomat that the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform committees will depose as part of their accelerating impeachment probe.

— Karoun Demirjian

7 a.m.: ABC News says Hunter Biden interview will air on Tuesday

ABC News announced that it had interviewed Hunter Biden over the weekend at his Los Angeles home and said portions of the interview would begin airing Tuesday morning.

Trump has been relentless in making unsubstantiated claims that Hunter Biden was involved in corrupt dealings in Ukraine and China and has made an issue of his recent public silence. Biden said through his lawyer Sunday that will step down from his position as a board director of a Chinese company this month and promised not to do any work for foreign firms if his father, Joe Biden, is elected president.

The former vice president has stood by his son and said he would be a part of his presidential campaign.

6:45 a.m. Trump renews call to disclose whistleblower’s identify

Trump on Monday renewed his call to unmask the whistleblower and seized on comments by Schiff suggesting that House Democrats may not press the anonymous U.S. intelligence official to testify in person before Congress.

In morning tweets, Trump also continued to insist that the whistleblower did not accurately describe the phone call in which Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens at a time when the United States had withheld military aid to Ukraine.

In fact, the whistleblower’s account closely tracks a rough transcript of the call released by the White House.

“Adam Schiff now doesn’t seem to want the Whistleblower to testify,” Trump tweeted. “NO! Must testify to explain why he got my Ukraine conversation sooo wrong, not even close. Did Schiff tell him to do that? We must determine the Whistleblower’s identity to determine WHY this was done to the USA.”

Schiff, who had originally suggested it was important for the whistleblower to provide closed-door testimony, backed off that stance during an appearance Sunday on CBS News’s “Face the Nation.”

“Given that we already have the call record, we don’t need the whistleblower who wasn’t on the call to tell us what took place during the call,” Schiff said. “We have the best evidence of that.”

In Monday tweets, Trump also renewed his complaint that Schiff offered an embellished version of the call with Zelensky during a recent hearing. Schiff said that he remarks were intended to be in part parody and that Trump should have recognized that.

“Democrat’s game was foiled when we caught Schiff fraudulently making up my Ukraine conversation, when I released the exact conversation Transcript,” Trump tweeted.

6:30 a.m.: Cheney says impeachment a factor in Turkish invasion

Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), the No. 3 Republican in the House, on Monday argued that the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry was a factor in the Turkish invasion of northeastern Syria.

During an interview on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends,” Cheney said that abandoning Kurdish fighters allied with the United States would have negative consequences but suggested Democrats were partly to blame for Trump’s announcement that he wouldn’t impede the Turkish invasion.

“I think that what we’re seeing happen is going to have ramifications not just in the Middle East but around the world if our adversaries begin to sense weakness, if our adversaries begin to think we won’t defend our allies, that we won’t defend our interests, that’s provocative,” Cheney said.

“But I also want to say that the impeachment proceedings that are going on and what the Democrats are doing themselves to try to weaken this president is part of this. There was not an accident that the Turks chose this moment to roll across the border, and I think the Democrats have got to pay very careful attention to the damage they’re doing with the impeachment proceedings.”

6 a.m.: The impeachment crisis shines a spotlight on Trump’s state of mind

He was hectoring and imperious. He was domineering and defiant. And he was audacious and cavalier.

In the nearly three weeks since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) opened an impeachment inquiry, President Trump has struck a posture of raw aggression. His visceral defenses of himself — at the most vulnerable point of his presidency — have shined a spotlight on Trump’s state of mind.

Like an aging rock star, the president is now reprising many of the greatest hits from his hellion days. He has bullied and projected — at times leveling against others the very charges he faces — while simultaneously depicting himself as a victim. And he has turned to ominous depictions of America, and in moments sounded an authoritarian tone.

— Ashley Parker and Philip Rucker

5 a.m.: Trump highlights Fox News host saying serial killers get more due process

Trump on late Sunday quoted a Fox News host saying that serial killers get more due process than Trump is receiving during the impeachment proceedings.

“Serial killers get more Due Process than the Democrats give to the President of the United States,” Trump tweeted, sharing a quote attributed to Mark Levin, host of “The Mark Levin Show.”

Earlier Sunday, Trump had urged his more than 65 million Twitter followers to watch Levin’s broadcast Sunday night, calling it “a big show tonight on the Democrat’s Impeachment Scam.”

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) took issue with Trump’s later tweet, writing: “Quote cited by @realDonaldTrump is wrong.”