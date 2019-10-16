Michael McKinley, the former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, is expected to appear at the Capitol behind closed doors at 10 a.m.

McKinley resigned last week amid worsening morale at the State Department and widespread concern that Pompeo has done little to defend diplomats who became ensnared in efforts by Trump to get Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

7:45 a.m.: Trump suggests he’s facing possible impeachment because the Democratic presidential field is weak

In a morning tweets, Trump panned the performances of the Democratic presidential candidates in Tuesday night’s debate — and suggested he is facing an impeachment inquiry because the field is weak.

“You would think there is NO WAY that any of the Democrat Candidates that we witnessed last night could possibly become President of the United States,” Trump wrote. “Now you see why they have no choice but to push a totally illegal & absurd Impeachment of one of the most successful Presidents!”

He later predicted dire consequences if any of the Democrats prevail.

“Our record Economy would CRASH, just like in 1929, if any of those clowns became President!” he wrote.

In another tweet, Trump quoted conservative cable host Graham Ledger calling the impeachment inquiry a “Constitutional Travesty” and said he is the wrong politician to target.

“It is Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi who should be impeached for fraud!” Trump tweeted, referring to the House Intelligence Committee chairman and the House speaker, both California Democrats. Members of Coingress cannot be impeached.

Trump also echoed the arguments of his Republican allies who have spent more time attacking the impeachment process than defending Trump’s actions.

“Republicans are totally deprived of their rights in this Impeachment Witch Hunt,” Trump tweeted.

7:30 a.m.: McCarthy ramps up attacks on Pelosi over process

McCarthy ramped up his attacks Wednesday on Pelosi, arguing that Democrats were treating Trump unfairly during the impeachment inquiry.

“You’ve got a better chance of having a fair judicial system in China than in Speaker Pelosi’s House of Representatives,” McCarthy said during an appearance on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends.”

McCarthy complained that House investigators are taking depositions behind closed doors, that only Democrats can call witnesses and that Trump does not have a lawyer present to cross-examine witnesses.

During the depositions, Republican lawmakers and staff are allowed to question witnesses. Democrats have said that they are conducting depositions behind closed doors so that witnesses cannot tailor their accounts to previous testimony.

Earlier this week, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) said he expects some witnesses to testify again in open session and said transcripts will be released later.

The process is consistent with House rules but has differed in some respects from previous impeachment inquiries.

“You know in America you’re innocent until proven guilty until you let the Democrats become in charge,” McCarthy said during his Fox News interview.

8 a.m.: Former Pompeo adviser to testify about State Department

McKinley is expected to testify before House investigators leading the impeachment inquiry on Wednesday morning.

He will come to the Hill with an intimate understanding of how Pompeo wielded power in the highest echelons of the State Department, given his proximity to the top diplomat on his many trips abroad.

The format for the testimony is a “transcribed interview,” said a congressional aide who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss matters not yet made public, which places fewer restrictions on the interview process than in a formal deposition.

— John Hudson

6:40 a.m.: Trump campaign calls inquiry a ‘sham’ because of no formal vote

The Trump campaign seized Wednesday morning on the announcement by Democratic leaders that they still have no plans for a full House vote to authorize the impeachment inquiry.

In morning tweets, campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said Democrats were “trampling all over due process” and called the ongoing inquiry an “illegitimate, unprecedented sham” and an “illegitimate plot to overthrow a duly elected President.”

In a news conference Tuesday, Pelosi noted that there is no constitutional requirement for a full House vote to open an impeachment inquiry.

“There is no requirement that we have a vote, and so at this time we will not be having a vote,” Pelosi said.

Schiff told reporters that Republicans are calling for a vote because “they don’t want to discuss the president’s conduct; they would much rather discuss process.”

6 a.m.: Impeachment first topic in Democratic presidential debate

The impeachment inquiry was the first topic tackled at Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in Westerville, Ohio.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) fielded the first question, on why she believes Congress should hold impeachment proceedings rather than leaving the issue of Trump’s fitness for office up to the voters to decide next November.

Warren’s response: “Because sometimes there are issues that are bigger than politics, and I think that’s the case with this impeachment inquiry.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), too, defended his call for impeaching Trump, adding that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) “has got to do the right thing and allow a free and fair trial in the Senate.”

Biden – who only recently came out in favor of impeachment – called Trump the most corrupt U.S. president in history. He highlighted the White House’s efforts to stonewall the impeachment inquiry. “They have no choice but to move,” he said of House Democrats.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) echoed her competitors, expressing her support of the impeachment inquiry and adding that she didn’t think the impeachment process would take very long.

“I don’t really think this impeachment process is going to take very long because as a former prosecutor I know a confession when I see it. And he did it in plain sight, he’s given us all the evidence & he tried to cover it up, putting it in that special server.”

“Because as a former prosecutor, I know a confession when I see it,” Harris said. “And he did it in plain sight, he’s given us all the evidence, and he tried to cover it up.”