Democrats, meanwhile, remain abuzz about acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s acknowledgment at a news conference Thursday that Trump withheld nearly $400 million in military aid in part to pressure Ukraine to pursue an investigation that could benefit him politically. The affirmation prompted the White House to scramble to reframe his comments.

8:40 a.m.: Grisham defends holding G-7 at Trump property, says oxygen would have been an issue at another possible location

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Friday defended Trump’s decision to hold the 2020 Group of Seven summit of world leaders at Trump National Doral Miami golf resort in Florida, another issue that Democrats have cited as evidence of corruption.

During an appearance on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends,” Grisham ticked off several factors that she said made Doral a more attractive location than other sites that the White House considered, including its access to a major airport.

And then Grisham added this: “I won’t name what site it was or what state it was in, but the altitude could have made people sick, and oxygen tanks would have been brought in, so there’s a lot that goes into these things.”

8:15 a.m.: Jeffries tells McConnell to ‘PIPE DOWN’

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the House Democratic caucus chairman, delivered a pointed response Friday to tweets earlier this week from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) that contended House Democrats were violating norms in the impeachment inquiry and too obsessed with impeachment to get other work done.

“This guy stole a Supreme Court seat from @BarackObama and the American people,” Jeffries tweeted, referring to McConnell’s refusal to hold a hearing or vote on the nomination of Merrick Garland in 2016.

“Don’t ever lecture the House on norms or precedent,” Jeffries continued. “You have ZERO credibility. Do something about prescription drug prices and the gun violence epidemic or PIPE DOWN.”

Jeffries, an ally of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), was referring to two issues on which the House has passed legislation but the Senate has not acted.

If Trump is impeached by the Democratic-led House, he will face a trial in the Republican-led Senate.

8 a.m.: White House, Perry face deadlines for subpoenas

Both the White House and Perry face Friday deadlines for documents related to the impeachment inquiry.

The White House has indicated it will not comply. It’s less clear how Perry, who plans to leave the administration by the end of the year, will respond.

“The House has sent a subpoena over for the records that we have, and our general counsel and the White House counsel are going through the process right now,” Perry said during a Wednesday morning appearance on Fox Business Network. “I’m going to follow the lead of my counsel on that.”

Trump has said that Perry asked him to make the July call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump pressed Zelensky to investigate the Bidens. Perry later told reporters that he did it so Trump and Zelensky could talk about energy issues.

The House subpoena directs Perry to hand over documents related to his involvement in the call as well as to a Ukrainian state-owned natural gas company.

Trump confirmed Perry’s departure plans to reporters on Thursday.

“We already have his replacement,” Trump said on his way to a campaign stop in Texas. “Rick has done a fantastic job. But it was time.”

During an appearance Friday on Fox New’s “Fox & Friends,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said the Ukraine controversy had “absolutely nothing” to do with Perry’s upcoming departure.

7:45 a.m.: Diplomat tells investigators he raised alarms in 2015 about Hunter Biden’s Ukraine work but was rebuffed

A career State Department official overseeing Ukraine policy told congressional investigators this week that he had raised concerns in early 2015 about Biden’s son serving on the board of a Ukrainian energy company but was turned away by a Biden staffer, according to three people familiar with the testimony.

George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of state, testified Tuesday that he worried that Hunter Biden’s position at the firm Burisma Holdings would complicate efforts by U.S. diplomats to convey to Ukrainian officials the importance of avoiding conflicts of interest, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of confidentiality rules surrounding the deposition.

Kent said he had concerns that Ukrainian officials would view Hunter Biden as a conduit for obtaining influence with his father, the people said. But when Kent raised the issue with Biden’s office, he was told the then-vice president did not have the “bandwidth” to deal with the issue involving his son as his other son, Beau Biden, was battling cancer, they said.

— John Hudson, Rachael Bade and Matt Viser

7:30 a.m.: Deposition of Defense Department official pushed back

A deposition planned for Friday morning of Cooper, a senior career official at the Department of Defense overseeing the military aid program for Ukraine, has been pushed back until next week.

House investigators expect Cooper to provide details about the nearly $400 million in military aid that was withheld from Ukraine as Trump pressed the country’s president to investigate the Bidens and a debunked conspiracy theory that a hacked Democratic National Committee computer server was taken to Ukraine in 2016 to hide evidence that it was that country, not Russia, that interfered in the presidential election.

Cooper’s closed-door deposition has been rescheduled for Thursday.

7 a.m.: GOP effort to censure Schiff delayed until next week

House Republicans have postponed their efforts until next week to seek the censure of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) for his handling of the impeachment inquiry.

The decision came Thursday after news of the death of House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), who was admired on both sides of the aisle.

House Democrats are expected to move to block the resolution shortly after it is refiled next week.

The resolution, introduced by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), takes issue with Schiff’s remarks at a Sept. 26 hearing. Schiff embellished the transcript of the July phone call in which Trump pressed Zelensky to investigate the Bidens.

Schiff later said his remarks were intended as parody and that Trump and others who have criticized him should have recognized that.

The resolution also takes aim at Schiff for other actions, including some related to the investigation by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

6 a.m.: Trump continues assault on Democrats at campaign rally in Dallas

At a campaign rally Thursday night in Dallas, Trump continued his weeks-long assault on congressional Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry into his conduct in office, which Democratic leaders say is an unconstitutional abuse of power.

The president repeatedly slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as “crazy,” and he claimed a “great betrayal” by House Democrats and the media to “overthrow” the results of the 2016 election.

“I really don’t believe anymore that they love our country,” Trump said. “I don’t believe it.”

Trump added, “They continue the outrageous impeachment witch hunt with nothing — with nothing. They come after me, but what they’re really doing is they’re coming after the Republican Party, and what they’re really, really doing is they’re coming after and fighting you. And we never lose.”