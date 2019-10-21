The latest developments come amid continuing fallout from acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s attempts to back away from his public acknowledgment last week of a quid pro quo between he military aid and a politically motivated investigation.

AD

AD

●Mulvaney continues to back away from quid pro quo, as top diplomat defends Trump personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani’s role in Ukraine.●

●Trump reversed course on hosting G-7 at his club after learning that impeachment-weary Republicans were tired of defending him.

●Inside Joe Biden’s brawling efforts to reform Ukraine — which won him successes and enemies.

8:15 a.m.: New poll finds 51 percent of U.S. adults support ousting Trump

Another new poll finds growing support for ousting Trump from office.

AD

Fifty-one percent of American adults support his impeachment and removal from office, according to the survey released Monday by the Public Religion Research Institute. That is up from 47 percent in mid-September before the impeachment inquiry was announced.

AD

The poll finds that 93 percent of Republicans oppose impeachment and removal, a figure virtually unchanged from the previous survey. But support for impeachment among Democrats has jumped 10 percentage points, to 88 percent.

Independents remained divided, with 49 percent now favoring impeachment, according to the poll.

Support for impeachment and removal has ranged from 43 to 52 percent in other independent national polls released this month.

AD

8 a.m.: House Democrats seek to derail resolution censuring Schiff

House Democrats will seek Monday to derail a Republican-backed resolution seeking to censure Schiff for how he has handled the impeachment inquiry.

Republicans pressed the issue last week but lawmakers decided to postpone a vote following the death of House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), who was admired on both sides of the aisle.

AD

The resolution, introduced by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), takes issue with Schiff’s remarks at a Sept. 26 hearing. Schiff embellished the transcript of the July phone call in which Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens.

AD

Schiff later said his remarks were intended as a parody and that Trump and others who have criticized him should have recognized that.

The resolution, which has the backing of Trump and the House Republican leadership, also takes aim at Schiff for other actions, including some related to the investigation by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., House Democrats are expected to move to table the resolution. If successful, that would prevent a vote on the resolution itself.

AD

Trump urged support for the resolution last week and took fresh aim at Schiff in a tweet on Sunday night.

AD

“Adam Schiff is a Corrupt Politician!” Trump wrote in a tweet that also included a clip of a television interview in which House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) urged a censure of Schiff.

7 a.m.: Series of closed-door depositions planned this week

House investigators are planning closed-door depositions from a parade of witnesses this week, starting Tuesday with acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor, considered by Democrats to be a key figure in the probe.

Taylor, on text messages with two other U.S. diplomats, raised alarms about the White House holding back military aid to Ukraine, calling it “crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign” and a “nightmare scenario.”

AD

AD

On Wednesday, lawmakers are expected to hear from Ambassador Philip Reeker, acting assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs, and Michael Duffey, associate director of national security programs at the Office of Management and Budget. Duffey’s signature was on the letters reapportioning the Ukraine aid.

On Thursday, Laura Cooper, deputy assistant secretary of defense whose portfolio includes Russia and Ukraine, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, director of European Affairs on the National Security Council, are expected to testify.

6:30 a.m.: Trump to hold first Cabinet meeting since launch of inquiry

Trump is scheduled to convene his first Cabinet meeting since House Democrats launched the impeachment inquiry.

AD

The White House has advised that part of the meeting with be open to reporters, which could provide Trump an opportunity to offer his latest thoughts on impeachment and other issues. He has no other public events on his schedule Monday.

AD

6 a.m.: Trump shares clips from a sympathetic Fox News program

Trump went on Twitter late Sunday night to share multiple clips from “The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton,” a Fox News program with a sympathetic bent toward what Trump is facing in the impeachment inquiry.

In one clip, host Steve Hilton accuses Democrats of engaging in “partisan politics dressed up as principle” and decries “a parade of bureaucrats stepping out of the shadows to attack President Trump.”

“Their loyalty is to their bureaucratic establishment agenda,” Hilton says of the “unaccountable bureaucrats” who provided testimony last week to House investigators.

In another clip, Hilton says Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden have offered “pretty pathetic “ explanations for the younger Biden’s service on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

AD