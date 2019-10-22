Taylor will be the latest official to be deposed behind closed doors as House Democrats seek to build their case against Trump. On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) distributed a “fact sheet” outlining what her office called a gross abuse of presidential power, including a “shakedown,” a “pressure campaign” and a “coverup.”
A Republican effort to censure House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) for his handling of the inquiry failed Monday night after Democrats blocked the measure.
●Trump slams Democrats and chides Republicans as allies criticize his erratic impeachment response.●
●Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban helped sour Trump on Ukraine.
●House asks judge to toss Trump lawsuit to shield his N.Y. state tax returns from lawmakers.
7 a.m.: Taylor scheduled for closed-door deposition
House investigators are scheduled to hear Tuesday from Taylor, who raised alarms in text messages to other diplomats about a holdup in military aid while Trump was pressing Ukraine to investigate political rivals.
In his text messages, Taylor called it “crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign” and a “nightmare scenario.”
Democrats consider him among the key witnesses in the impeachment probe. He will be the latest official to be deposed behind closed doors by three House panels leading the inquiry.
Taylor’s texts are prominently featured in a four-page fact sheet released Monday by Pelosi’s office that accuses Trump of a gross abuse of power, including a “shakedown,” a “pressure campaign” and a “coverup.”
Taylor took the job of acting ambassador to Ukraine on a temporary basis earlier this year after the sitting ambassador was abruptly recalled from her post in what she told the committees was political retaliation by the Trump administration.
Taylor is a potentially damaging witness for Trump, because he appears to have no political or personal incentive to protect the administration. Unlike other State Department witnesses, he has neither his government career nor his personal standing with Trump at stake.
Taylor is expected to return to his senior position at the U.S. Institute for Peace sometime next year.
6:30 a.m.: Reeker deposition rescheduled for Saturday
House Democrats plan a rare Saturday deposition of Ambassador Philip Reeker, acting assistant secretary for European and Eurasian affairs, another witness in the impeachment probe.
Reeker’s deposition was one of several this week rescheduled due to events honoring the late congressman Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), according to an official working on the impeachment inquiry.