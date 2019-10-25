At the heart of the inquiry are Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden at a time when U.S. military aid to Ukraine was being withheld.

Depositions are scheduled to resume Saturday after a two-day pause with an appearance by a Foreign Service officer stationed in Kyiv, who is expected to testify on efforts to oust the previous U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

●Democrats say whistleblower’s testimony is unnecessary as other witnesses come forward.

●White House delayed Ukraine trade decision in August, a signal that U.S. suspension of cooperation extended beyond security funds.

●Justice Dept. investigation of Russia probe is criminal in nature, person familiar with case says.

8:15 a.m.: New poll shows Americans evenly divided over impeachment and removal

A poll released Friday morning shows Americans evenly divided over whether President Trump should be ousted from office.

Forty-nine percent think he should be impeached and removed from office, and 49 percent are against it, according to an NBC News-SurveyMonkey poll.

The poll also underscored sharp divisions along party lines.

Ninety percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are against impeachment, and 89 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaners are in favor of impeachment.

Among independents who don’t lean toward either party, 53 percent favor impeachment and removal while 44 percent do not.

Support for impeachment and removal in other national polls released this month has ranged from 43 percent to 52 percent.

8 a.m.: How does this impeachment process compare with the Nixon and Clinton inquiries?

Amid persistent complaints by Republicans that the Democrat-led House is conducting an impeachment inquiry against all precedent and tradition, The Washington Post’s Fact Checker takes a look at how the proceedings compare to those involving former presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

Read more here.

7:30 a.m.: GOP keeps focus on closed-door proceedings

Trump’s Republican allies continued to attack Democrats Friday for conducting closed-door dispositions in the impeachment inquiry.

“What are Schiff and House Democrats hiding from the American people with their secret hearings?” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a tweet, referring to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.). “It’s simple – their impeachment inquiry is just another partisan hoax, and they know it!”

Schiff and other leading Democrats have likened the early stages of the impeachment inquiry to closed grand-jury proceedings. They say transcripts will be made available later and some witnesses will be recalled to provide public testimony.

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers on three House committees have been participating in the questioning of witnesses.

7 a.m.: Trump highlights lack of testimony from whistleblower

Trump went on Twitter late on Thursday night to highlight the absence of congressional testimony from the whistleblower whose complaint sparked the impeachment inquiry. His tweet came as Democrats say such testimony from the anonymous U.S. intelligence official may be unnecessary given what they view as ample testimony from senior Trump administration officials to back his claims.

“Where is the Whistleblower, and why did he or she write such a fictitious and incorrect account of my phone call with the Ukrainian President?” Trump wrote in his tweet.

In fact, the account of the whistleblower closely tracked a rough transcript of the July call in which Trump pressed Zelensky to investigate the Bidens at a time when U.S. military aid to Ukraine was being withheld.

In his tweet, Trump lashed out at both the inspector general of the intelligence community, who deemed the complaint “urgent” and “credible,” and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.).

Trump repeated an unfounded claim that Schiff was an informant for the whistleblower.

“A giant Scam!” Trump concluded in his tweet.

He also retweeted a series of tweets from Republican allies, including one by Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), who contended the impeachment inquiry “has produced NOTHING to impeach POTUS.”

6:30 a.m.: Trump wages battle against impeachment with a barrage of provocations, contradictions and exhortations

As the first full month of his impeachment investigation began to wane, Trump unleashed a rhetorical onslaught.

He announced that his Democratic rivals are “crazy,” “hate our country” and “want to destroy America.” He apparently called the House speaker “a third-grade politician” to her face, labeled his GOP critics “human scum,” knocked his first defense secretary as “the world’s most overrated general,” and argued that the Kurdish people of northern Syria “are no angels” as they faced Turkish invasion and a possible genocide.

While his lawyers argued presidents cannot be investigated for murder and threatened to sue CNN for claiming to produce journalism, Trump joked that he would defy the constitution’s 22nd Amendment to stay in office 20 more years, while dismissing “that phony emoluments clause” in Article I, Section 9. He repeatedly implored Americans to vote for his former press secretary on “Dancing with the Stars,” mistakenly called his current defense secretary “Mark Esperanto,” instead of Esper, and threatened to get involved with a murder trial in Anguilla.

Read more here.

— Michael Scherer

6:15 a.m.: Biden, Trump campaign spar over roles of their children

Trump’s presidential campaign took a shot at a Biden and his son Hunter Biden late Thursday, as the children of the two politicians became a flash point in the presidential campaign.

Hunter Biden’s role on the board of a Ukrainian gas company has been central to the impeachment drama. Trump pressed Ukraine to investigate the company, and Republicans more broadly have argued that Hunter Biden would not have had a position that paid $50,000 a month if his father hadn’t been the sitting vice president at the time.

In an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes,” a portion of which aired Thursday, Biden sought to turn the tables on Trump.

“I can just tell you this, that if I’m president, get elected president, my children are not going to have offices in the White House. My children are not going to sit in on Cabinet meetings,” Biden said.

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are both senior White House officials.

Asked if Kushner should be negotiating Middle East Peace, Biden replied, “No, I don’t. What credentials does he bring to that?”

The Trump campaign responded later Thursday.

“Joe Biden is correct on one point: Hunter Biden would never have an office in the White House because he’s proven that his only qualification is being the son of Joe Biden,” Brad Parscale, Trump’s campaign manager, said in a statement.

He went on to tout issues on which Kushner and Ivanka Trump have worked during their tenures at the White House.

6 a.m.: Gabbard echoes Republican arguments on closed-door depositions

Hours before announcing that she would not seek another term in Congress, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) appeared on Fox News host Sean Hannity’s show Thursday night to criticize Democrats for holding impeachment hearings in private.

“That inquiry needs to be done in a very narrowly focused way, and it must be done transparently. I don’t know what’s going on in those closed doors,” said Gabbard, a 2020 White House hopeful. “I think that the American people deserve to know exactly what the facts are, what the evidence is that’s being presented as this inquiry goes on.”

— Tim Elfrink

5 a.m.: Inspectors general take issue with Justice Department opinion

In a rare step, the official association of inspectors general wrote to Justice Department officials this week, taking issue with the department’s argument in September that the director of national intelligence was not compelled to forward the complaint of the whistleblower who sparked the impeachment inquiry to congressional intelligence committees.

The Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel decided that it was not necessary to forward the complaint under laws governing “urgent” matters because it fell outside the jurisdiction of the intelligence community.

The association of inspectors general, in a letter dated Tuesday, called that opinion “wrong as a matter of law and policy” and urged the department to modify or withdraw it.

“OLC did not find that production to Congress was limited due to a valid constitutional concern. Rather, OLC substituted its judgment and reversed a determination the statute specifically entrusted to the (intelligence community inspector general) because of its independence, objectivity, and expertise to credibly assess the information,” the association wrote in a letter obtained by The Washington Post that was signed by 67 inspectors general.

The inspectors general also said the decision would have a “chilling” effect on whistleblower disclosures and potentially allow agency heads to infringe on their independence.