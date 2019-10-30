While Republicans have been highly critical of the process, President Trump is urging his allies to defend him on the substance of the allegations against him. He argues he did nothing wrong during the July call in which he pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

9 a.m.: Trump renews attack on Vindman

Trump returned to Twitter to renew his attack on Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a top National Security Council official who testified Tuesday, as a “Never Trumper.”

Vindman, an Army combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, told House investigators that his concerns about Trump’s call with Zelensky drove him to notify his superiors because he feared Trump was undermining national security.

Vindman was among the White House officials who listened in on the July 25 call.

“Yesterday’s Never Trumper witness could find NO Quid Pro Quo in the Transcript of the phone call,” Trump tweeted. “There were many people listening to the call. How come they (including the President of Ukraine) found NOTHING wrong with it. Witch Hunt!”

Trump has previously said “Never Trumpers” — a term denoting Republicans who oppose him — are “human scum.”

8:50 a.m.: First of two witnesses arrives at Capitol

Catherine Croft, one of two career diplomats expected to testify Wednesday, has arrived at the Capitol for her closed-door deposition.

Croft, who worked on Ukraine issues at the White House and the State Department, will say that “throughout” her time in the Trump administration she heard the president “describe Ukraine as a corrupt country,” both “directly and indirectly,” according to her prepared remarks.

8:30 a.m.: Democrats voice concerns about potential government shutdown amid impeachment inquiry

Democrats are increasingly expressing fears that Trump could let the government shut down as a distraction from the impeachment inquiry.

Without passage of a short-term spending bill signed by Trump, the government will shut down on Nov. 22. Republican lawmakers have insisted that is not likely, but that hasn’t stopped Democrats about speculating about the possibility.

During a morning television appearance, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) said Trump has shown an ability to go to great lengths to be disruptive, including directing his personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani to intervene in Ukraine policy.

“If the president of the United States is willing to go to the lengths of setting up this parallel diplomatic channel through Rudy Giuliani ... then sure, he’s willing to shut down the government if that impedes this investigation,” Moulton said on CNN. “I think this president is incredibly dangerous because of the ways that he is willing to put Americans and our national security in danger for his personal political benefit.”

His comments echoed those made by Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday.

“I’m increasingly worried that President Trump will want to shut down the government again because of impeachment,” Schumer told reporters. “He always likes to create diversions. I hope and pray he won’t want to cause another government shutdown because it might be a diversion away from impeachment.”

8:15 a.m.: Jeffries confident ‘overwhelming majority’ of Democrats will support inquiry resolution

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), an ally of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in the House leadership, said Wednesday that he is confident that the “overwhelming majority” of Democrats will support the resolution setting parameters for the impeachment inquiry when it hits the House floor on Thursday.

“We’ll see what happens on the floor tomorrow, but I am clear that that resolution will pass,” Jeffries said during an appearance on CNN.

Jeffries said it is “not clear to me at this particular point” how many Democrats will break with the party and vote against the resolution, which sets rules for the upcoming public phase of the inquiry. He said he is unaware of any Republicans who plan to support it.

During the interview, Jeffries said Democrats are also eager to focus on the substance of the allegations, as Trump is now urging.

“The rough transcript confirms that Donald Trump pressured a foreign government to target an American citizen for political gain, and thereby solicit foreign interference in the 2020 election,” Jeffries said. “That right there is textbook abuse of power, particularly because at the same moment $391 million in military and security assistance to the Ukraine that was allocated by Congress on a bipartisan basis was being withheld as part of a high-pressure tactic.”

Trump has insisted that there was no “quid pro quo” involving his request to investigate the Bidens and the military aid.

7:35 a.m.: Trump urges fellow Republicans to defend him on substance

Trump went on Twitter again Wednesday morning to weigh in on the impeachment inquiry, urging fellow Republicans to “go with Substance and close it out!”

In recent weeks, Republican lawmakers have largely focused on process as they have criticized the Democrat-led impeachment probe.

In recent days, Trump has suggested they defend him by arguing that he did nothing wrong.

“Republicans are very unified and energized in our fight on the Impeachment Hoax with the Do Nothing Democrats, and now are starting to go after the Substance even more than the very unfair Process because just a casual reading of the Transcript leads EVERYBODY to see that the call with the Ukrainian President was a totally appropriate one,” he tweeted Wednesday.

Trump claimed the impeachment inquiry was “nonsense” and “just a continuation of the Witch Hunt Hoax, which has been going on since before I even got elected.”

Trump later retweeted one of his attacks on the probe from Tuesday in which he derisively referred to Pelosi as “Nervous Nancy.”

7:30 a.m.: McCarthy slams Democratic resolution, Schiff

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) teed off Wednesday on the resolution unveiled by Democrats to guide the impeachment process going forward and on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), who is leading it.

“They’re actually changing the process for the worse,” McCarthy said during an appearance on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends.” “They’re making Adam Schiff now the prosecutor, the judge and the jury, and they’re denying more Republicans in the room.”

During the interview, McCarthy repeatedly called Schiff a liar, and he took a shot at House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), who is playing a lesser role than Schiff for now.

“Nadler is inept, so they know he can’t manage it,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy also argued that the rough transcript of Trump’s July call with Zelensky included nothing that would justify removing him from office.

“There is nothing impeachable about this, so why are they dragging us through this once again?” McCarthy asked.

7 a.m.: House panel expected to advance resolution laying out parameters of public stage of inquiry

The Democrat-led House Rules Committee has scheduled a 3 p.m. meeting Wednesday at which members are expected to debate and advance a resolution setting the parameters of the public phase of the impeachment inquiry.

A vote of the full House is expected on Thursday.

The resolution, which is backed by Pelosi, hands the lead role to the House Intelligence Committee and its chairman, Schiff, who would have broad latitude to organize extended questioning of potential public witnesses.

It also sets out for the first time the ability of House Republicans to make their own requests for testimony and documents, though those requests will be subject to a vote of the Democratic-majority committee — a practice that matches the minority powers in the 1998 impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

House Republican leaders have blasted the Democratic tactics, arguing that the impeachment process was fatally flawed from the beginning and cannot be redeemed with the adoption of new procedures.

6 a.m. Extended impeachment sparks concerns about disruptions to Democratic presidential primary

House Democrats increasingly expect their impeachment effort against Trump to stretch well past Thanksgiving, possibly forcing a Senate trial into January or later — a timeline that could disrupt the final weeks of campaigning before the party starts to choose its nominee.

House leaders had initially hoped to hold a floor vote before the Nov. 28 holiday so the Senate could hold a trial before Christmas. But the surprising number of witnesses agreeing to testify behind closed doors in the Capitol over the past few weeks has extended the timeline and sparked a debate over whether prolonged impeachment proceedings are politically prudent.

Some Democratic strategists have raised concerns that an extended process that bridges the holiday season risks losing the nation’s attention or lending credence to Republican claims that Democrats have been distracted from the bread-and-butter issues such as health care and job creation that they focused on in the 2018 election.

Read more here.

— Michael Scherer and Mike DeBonis

5:30 a.m.: Two more witnesses on deck this week

After Wednesday’s testimony, two additional witnesses are scheduled to appear before the end of the week: Timothy Morrison, special assistant to the president and senior director for Europe and Russia on the National Security Council, on Thursday, and Robert Blair, senior adviser to acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, on Friday.

5:15 a.m.: Testimony from career diplomats to outline Trump’s dark view of Ukraine

Two career diplomats will testify before House impeachment investigators Wednesday that Trump displayed a deeply pessimistic view of Ukraine that was out of step with officials at the White House and State Department who saw support for the European country as critical in its battle with Russian-backed separatists, according to their prepared remarks obtained by The Washington Post.

The State Department officials, Catherine Croft and Christopher Anderson, will say their optimistic view of Zelensky clashed with a darker outlook of the new government held by Trump and an informal channel of actors linked to the president’s attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani.

Anderson, a career Foreign Service officer, will detail efforts when U.S. officials tried to demonstrate support for Ukraine only to be batted down by the White House, including after Russian forces attacked and seized Ukrainian military vessels in the Sea of Azov in 2018.

Croft, who worked on Ukraine issues at the White House and the State Department, will say that “throughout” her time in the Trump administration she heard the president “describe Ukraine as a corrupt country,” both “directly and indirectly.”

Read more here.

— John Hudson and Elise Viebeck

5 a.m.: Trump shares tweets of GOP allies critical of impeachment inquiry

Trump shared tweets from Republican allies late into the night on Tuesday, with several of them focused on a resolution unveiled by Democrats setting the parameters of the public phase of the impeachment inquiry.

“Democrats go 4+ weeks with a secretive, free for all, no rules impeachment process—and now try to save face with a short on substance resolution that only pretends to give the minority rights and blows up precedent,” wrote Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) in one tweet shared by Trump on his Twitter account. “Americans will see right through this. What a debacle.”