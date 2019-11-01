Meanwhile, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) is planning to release transcripts of closed-door depositions that have been occurring on Capitol Hill as early as next week.

7 a.m.: GOP continues to tout unity on resolution vote

Republicans are continuing to tout their unity in voting against a House resolution Thursday that set the parameters for the next stage of the impeachment process.

Early Friday morning, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel shared a tweet by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) relaying that “100% voted AGAINST impeachment sham.”

Two Democrats joined Republicans in voting against the resolution, which passed 232 to 196. Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.), who left the Republican Party in July, joined most Democrats in voting for the resolution.

“This president will be in power for only a short time, but excusing his misbehavior will forever tarnish your name,” Amash tweeted before the vote. “To my Republican colleagues: Step outside your media and social bubble. History will not look kindly on disingenuous, frivolous, and false defenses of this man.”

7 a.m.: Trump to rally faithful in Mississippi

Trump is headed Friday to Mississippi, a state he won overwhelming in 2016, to hold a “Keep America Great Rally.” Other recent campaign rallies have provided an opportunity for Trump to air grievances about the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry.

Trump is traveling to Tupelo to support Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, the GOP nominee for governor on the ballot on Tuesday.

Reeves is in a surprisingly tight race against Jim Hood, the state’s attorney general since 2003 and the only Democrat who holds statewide office in Mississippi.

6:30 a.m.: Americans sharply divided over whether to impeach and remove Trump from office, Post-ABC poll finds

As the House moves to a new, more public phase of its impeachment inquiry, the country is sharply divided along partisan lines over whether Trump should be impeached and removed from office, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.

The poll finds that 49 percent of Americans say the president should be impeached and removed from office, while 47 percent say he should not. That finding is almost identical to support for impeachment in a poll by The Post and the Schar School taken earlier in October.

Among Democrats, support for removing the president from office is overwhelming, with 82 percent in favor and 13 percent opposed. Among Republicans, it is almost the reverse, with 82 percent opposed and 18 percent in favor, even as the president’s approval rating reached a new low among members of his party. Independents are closely divided, with 47 percent favoring removal and 49 percent opposed.

— Dan Balz and Emily Guskin

6:15 a.m.: Pelosi calls impeachment probe ‘very sad’ but necessary

Stephen Colbert had one question for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) about Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president that has now become central to an impeachment inquiry: “When you heard what was said in that telephone call, what was your first reaction?”

“I prayed for the United States of America,” Pelosi said on “The Late Show” on Thursday night. “We don’t want to impeach a president. We don’t want the reality that a president has done something that is in violation of the Constitution.”

In an interview hours after the House passed guidelines for the public portion of the impeachment inquiry, Pelosi deflected criticisms from GOP leaders and the White House about a process she argued is “very sad” but necessary.

“This is a sad thing for our country,” Pelosi said. “We do this prayerfully, with great seriousness. Nobody goes to Congress to impeach a president.”

— Tim Elfrink

6 a.m. : Schiff once wanted to be a screenwriter. Can he give the Trump presidency a Hollywood ending?

When Schiff was a young assistant U.S. attorney living in Los Angeles, he did what everyone does when they move to Hollywood. He wrote a screenplay.

He spent hours at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, reading the scripts for “Silence of the Lambs” and “Witness” in the library (it was the ’90s). He leaned on his courtroom experience, thinking back on snippets of dialogue during trials as he typed out a crime thriller. The prosecutor was the hero, naturally. He called it “Minotaur,” and, if you ask Schiff, it was pretty good.

“I got an offer of an option from Nick Wechsler,” Schiff said, leaning back in a leather chair inside his Capitol Hill office late last month. “He produced ‘The Player,’ remember that movie with Tim Robbins?”

Schiff turned down the offer, he said. He doesn’t remember it being a huge sum of money, and anyway, he was getting into a different kind of storytelling business: politics.

— Ben Terris

5:30 a.m.: Trump wants a modern-day ‘fireside chat,’ says he’ll read the rough transcript of the Ukraine call on live TV

A week into President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first term, the Great Depression was underway and banks were closing fast. Roosevelt took to the airwaves. His goal: to communicate his agenda and calm a reeling public. The tactic became one of Roosevelt’s trademarks, dubbed his “fireside chats.”

On Thursday, hours after the contentious House vote backing the impeachment inquiry, Trump suggested a fireside chat of his own.

“This is over a phone call that is a good call,” Trump said, referring to the investigation’s origins in an interview with the Washington Examiner. “At some point, I’m going to sit down, perhaps as a fireside chat on live television, and I will read the transcript of the call, because people have to hear it. When you read it, it’s a straight call.”

In the 80-minute Oval Office interview, Trump told Examiner reporters and editors that he would remain defiant in the face of the inquiry.

“You are setting a terrible precedent for other presidents,” Trump said, responding to a question about whether he would honor congressional document requests and subpoenas.

He told the outlet his defense strategy would rely on the White House’s account of his call with Zelensky. There would be T-shirts, too, he said, bearing the new slogan: “Read the transcript.”

— Reis Thebault

5 a.m.: Schiff says witness transcripts could be released as early as next week

Schiff said Thursday night that he expects to begin publicly releasing transcripts from closed-door depositions as early next week.

Schiff’s comments came during an appearance on MSNBC in which he noted that the resolution passed by the full House earlier Thursday allows him to release the transcripts.