While closed-door depositions were planned Monday for four officials as part of the inquiry, and several more are on the calendar for later in the week, it’s uncertain whether they will show up.

Trump, meanwhile, plans to welcome the Washington Nationals to the White House on Monday before heading to Kentucky for a campaign rally.

8 a.m.: Trump claims higher GOP job approval than public polling shows

Amid a flurry of tweets about the impeachment inquiry, Trump asserted that his job approval among Republicans stands at 95 percent — a figure significantly higher than in recent public polling.

Neither the White House nor the Trump campaign immediately responded to questions about what poll he was citing.

In a Washington Post-ABC News poll published Friday, 74 percent of Republicans voiced approval of Trump’s job performance, a record low in Post-ABC polls. His previous low was in April, when 78 percent voiced approval.

7:50 a.m.: Trump says written answers from whistleblower ‘not acceptable’

Trump renewed his call Monday for the whistleblower whose complaint sparked the impeachment inquiry to testify publicly and brushed aside an offer by his attorneys to answer written questions under oath directly from Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee.

“He must be brought forward to testify. Written answers not acceptable!” Trump tweeted regarding the anonymous U.S. intelligence official.

During the investigation of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III into Russian election interference, Trump declined to be interviewed and submitted answers to questions in writing.

The whistleblower’s attorneys previously notified both the House and Senate intelligence committees that their client was willing to respond to questions in writing and under oath “in a bipartisan manner.”

By offering a direct channel to Republicans, the whistleblower’s team had sought to quell grumbling by GOP leadership — and Trump — that the impeachment process has been secretive and unfair.

In his Monday tweets, Trump also took renewed aim at House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), calling him a “corrupt politician.”

7:15 a.m.: Trump says there is ‘no reason’ to summon witnesses regarding his call

Trump said Monday that there is “no reason” for House investigators to call witnesses to testify about his call with Zelensky.

“What I said on the phone call with the Ukrainian President is ‘perfectly’ stated,” Trump said in a morning tweet. “There is no reason to call witnesses to analyze my words and meaning. This is just another Democrat Hoax that I have had to live with from the day I got elected (and before!). Disgraceful!”

Earlier, he referred to Sunday night’s airing of “The Mark Levin Show” on Fox News.

“Mark Levin, a great lawyer and scholar, said last night on his @marklevinshow, that all you have to do is read the transcript of the call, you do not need Never Trumpers or other witnesses to say what it means or says,” Trump tweeted. “It is plainly and very well stated for all to see. Witch Hunt”

Trump, without evidence, has branded several of the witnesses who have testified as “Never Trumpers,” a term used to describe Republicans who were opposed to his presidency from the start. In a tweet last month, he described them as “human scum.”

7 a.m.: Four White House witnesses unlikely to appear for depositions

It appears unlikely that any of the four White House officials summoned by House investigators will show up Monday for planned closed-door depositions on Capitol Hill.

Democrats are seeking testimony from:

●Robert Blair, assistant to the president and senior adviser to acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney. He listened in on the call between Trump and Zelensky.

●●Brian McCormack, associate director for natural resources at the Office of Management and Budget. Until recently, McCormack served as chief of staff to Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who has said he had urged Trump to talk to Zelensky about energy issues.

● John Eisenberg, the White House’s legal adviser on national security issues. Last week, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who is detailed to the National Security Council, testified that Eisenberg instructed him to not discuss his concerns about the phone call with anyone outside the White House.

●Michael Ellis, another White House lawyer who advises the NSC.

6:30 a.m.: Trump heading to Kentucky for campaign rally

As House investigators resume their work on Monday, Trump is scheduled to welcome the Washington Nationals to the White House to honor them for their World Series win before heading out of town to stage another “Keep America Great Rally,” this one in Lexington, Ky.

Trump campaign rallies have become a venue for the president to air grievances about the impeachment inquiry.

He is traveling to Kentucky in the hope of giving that state’s Republican governor Matt Bevin a boost hours before the polls open for the gubernatorial election. Bevin is in a tight race with Democrat Andy Beshear, the state’s attorney general and son of a former governor. Trump carried the state by 30 percentage points over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The Nationals won the World Series last week.

6 a.m.: Trump highlights assessments of conservative pundits

In a series of late-night tweets and retweets that extended into early Monday morning, Trump shared assessments of the impeachment inquiry by several conservative pundits, including Fox News’s Jeanine Pirro.

“The Democrats are tearing this country apart,” Pirro, the host of “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” said in a tweet retweeted by Trump. “They are wusses, wimps and weasels. They don’t have the chutzpah to face Donald Trump in November, I don’t blame them. Because he’ll blow those wusses, wimps and weasels right out of the swampy water they call home.”