Meanwhile, the White House continues to stonewall attempts by House committees to call new witnesses who could shed more light on Trump’s efforts to press for an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

●Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifies she felt threatened by Trump’s comments about her.

●Transcripts show Republicans’ scattershot strategy in early days of impeachment inquiry.

●U.S. judge fast-tracks hearing over House impeachment subpoena to former national security aide Charles Kupperman.

●Lev Parnas, associate of Trump personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, is willing to comply with House impeachment inquiry, his attorney says.

8:20 a.m.: Trump Jr. urges public to ‘read the transcript’

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, urged the public to read the rough transcript of his father’s July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“My father put the transcript out. Read it,” Trump Jr. said during an appearance on “CBS This Morning.” “Everything else is opinion. Read the transcript and make your decision from there.”

The president has argued that the transcript of the call shows he did nothing wrong because he does not explicitly link a request to investigate the Bidens to U.S. military aid to Ukraine that was being withheld at the time.

During his CBS interview, Trump Jr. also took aim at Schiff for the way he is conducting the impeachment process and called him a “known hater” of his father.

“He’s being judge, jury and executioner,” Trump Jr. said.

8 a.m.: House GOP considers adding Jordan to Intelligence panel

House Republicans are considering installing Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a fierce Trump ally, on the Intelligence Committee at a key juncture in the impeachment proceedings, according to two GOP aides familiar with the dynamics.

The move would have to be approved by the full House when it comes back into session next week.

The GOP aides requested anonymity to share private deliberations about the panel, whose top Republican is Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.).

Jordan, the ranking member of the Oversight and Reform Committee, would provide a powerful voice for Republicans as the Intelligence Committee starts to hold public hearings, the aides said.

It remained unclear which Republican currently on the committee would be bumped if Jordan is added.

— Mike DeBonis and Rachael Bade

7:45 a.m.: Trump shares previous commentary on impeachment

Trump went on Twitter on Tuesday morning to retweet some of his previous commentary on the impeachment inquiry.

Among other things, he advocated that the whistleblower whose complaint sparked the inquiry testify publicly and complained that the media is focused on the inquiry at a time when the stock market is at an all-time high.

Trump’s retweets on impeachment came amid other tweets urging voters to back Republican candidates in elections Tuesday in Virginia, Kentucky and Louisiana.

7:30 a.m.: Volker, Sondland transcripts expected to be released

House investigators are expected to release transcripts Tuesday from the closed-door depositions on Oct. 3 of Volker and on Oct. 17 of Sondland.

Volker worked with Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani, the White House and Ukrainian officials to arrange the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and a potential White House visit by Zelensky while pushing for investigations into Trump political foes. Later, Volker would release revealing text messages of the exchanges.

Sondland sought to broker an agreement that would have included Ukraine announcing an investigation of the Bidens. He testified that Trump urged him to work with Giuliani on matters related to Ukraine.

On Monday, transcripts of two other witnesses were made public: Marie Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to Ukraine, and P. Michael McKinley, a former adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

7 a.m.: Two more Trump administration officials plan to skip depositions

At the direction of the White House, two more Trump administration officials are planning to skip scheduled depositions Tuesday.

They are Michael Duffey, associate director for national security programs at the Office of Management and Budget, and Wells Griffith, an energy adviser at the National Security Council.

Duffey was allegedly involved in approving orders to hold back nearly $400 million in congressionally approved military aid for Ukraine. Griffith took part at a key meeting at the White House with Ukrainian officials in July.

6 a.m.: Williams, special adviser to Pence, expected to testify Thursday

Jennifer Williams, a special adviser to the vice president for Europe and Russia, is expected to testify Thursday before House lawmakers, according to an official working on the impeachment inquiry.

Williams, a career Foreign Service officer, is the first person from Vice President Pence’s office to testify before Congress. She’s scheduled for the same day as former national security adviser John Bolton, who has indicated that he will not attend the hearing.

Williams joined the vice president’s staff this spring and accompanied Pence to Warsaw in early September where he met with Zelensky to discuss nearly $400 million in military aid that had been mysteriously put on hold by Trump.

Williams’s testimony should offer the first insights into what Pence knew about the hold on the Ukrainian funds and efforts by Trump and his personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani to pressure the Ukrainians to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden.

In his meeting with Zelensky, Pence conveyed the news that the U.S. aid to Ukraine was not going to be released amid concerns about the country’s lagging efforts to combat corruption. But officials close to Pence insist that he was unaware of Trump’s efforts to press Zelensky for damaging information about Biden and his son, who had served on the board of an obscure Ukrainian gas company, when his father was overseeing U.S. policy on Ukraine.

Williams should also shed light on Pence’s decision not to attend Zelensky’s inauguration in May — an event White House officials had pushed to put on the vice president’s calendar — when Ukraine’s new leader was seeking recognition and support from Washington.

Fiona Hill, who served as the White House’s top expert on Russia and Ukraine until July, testified earlier that Trump ordered Pence to cancel his trip to Kyiv for the inauguration. A delegation led by Energy Secretary Rick Perry went in Pence’s place.

— Greg Jaffe