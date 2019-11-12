The memo cites Trump’s deep concerns with “pervasive corruption” in Ukraine and points out that military aid was eventually released, arguing that “evidence gathered does not establish an impeachable defense.”

In morning tweets, Trump, meanwhile, said that both Bidens should be called as witnesses in the public hearings that begin Wednesday with testimony from two State Department officials.

7:30 a.m.: GOP staff says Trump’s “mindset” key to call with Zelensky

A staff memo prepared for Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee argues that Trump’s “mindset” is key to interpreting his July 25 call with Zelensky.

“President Trump has generally been skeptical of foreign assistance, believing that European allies should contribute their fair share to regional defense,” says the memo, which is dated Tuesday and was first reported by Axios. “President Trump has had, for years preceding the call, a deep-seated genuine, and reasonable skepticism toward Ukraine due to its pervasive corruption. President Trump is well aware of actions by senior Ukrainian government officials to work for his defeat in the 2016 election. These experiences colored President Trump’s interaction with President Zelensky.”

The 18-page memo also takes aim at Democrats for running what GOP staff characterizes as an unfair inquiry without “due process” for Trump and concludes that “evidence gathered does not establish an impeachable defense.”

“President Trump never raised U.S. security assistance to President Zelensky, and ultimately the assistance was released and a presidential meeting occurred without Ukraine investigating the President’s political rivals,” the memo says.

6:45 a.m.: Trump says transcript of first Zelensky call to be released this week

Trump pledged again Tuesday morning that he would release a transcript of an April call of his with Zelensky by the end of the week.

“I will be releasing the transcript of the first, and therefore more important, phone call with the Ukrainian President before week’s end!” he said in a tweet.

The impeachment inquiry was sparked by a July call in which Trump pressed Zelensky to investigate the Bidens at a time when U.S. military aid was being withheld. The earlier call came shortly after Zelensky was elected.

Witnesses in the impeachment inquiry have described that earlier call as friendly and noncontroversial, according to testimony transcripts.

On Saturday, Trump told reporters a transcript of the call would “probably” be released on Tuesday.

On Monday night, he offered a less specific timetable.

“In order to continue being the most Transparent President in history, I will be releasing sometime this week the Transcript of the first, and therefore most important, phone call I had with the President of Ukraine,” he tweeted. “I am sure you will find it tantalizing!”

6:30 a.m.: Trump says Biden and his son should be forced to testify

Trump said both Biden and his son should be “forced to testify” as part of the impeachment inquiry in a series of morning tweets in which he also complained that Democrats are relying on what he characterized as “2nd and 3rd hand witnesses.”

“Why is such a focus put on 2nd and 3rd hand witnesses, many of whom are Never Trumpers, or whose lawyers are Never Trumpers, when all you have to do is read the phone call (transcript) with the Ukrainian President and see first hand?” Trump tweeted, using a term for Republicans who were opposed to his presidency from the beginning.

He has offered no evidence that witnesses who have testified fall into that category.

In his tweets, Trump also asserted that as president he has an “obligation” to look into corruption and claimed that Hunter Biden was given a lucrative position on the board of a Ukrainian energy company “with no knowledge or talent.”

“Both Bidens should be forced to testify in this No Due Process Scam!” Trump said.

Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee have requested that Hunter Biden appear as a witness at a public hearing. They have not requested the former vice president appear.

Under House rules, witnesses must be approved by Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) or a vote of the full committee, on which Democrats have a majority of seats.

6 a.m.: Career federal employees take risky and rare role in impeachment drama

As diplomats kick off nationally televised impeachment hearings on Wednesday, it is clear how, more than in any political scandal in modern history, career employees have emerged as crucial witnesses.

Rank-and-file bureaucrats who work in the federal agencies that handle national security will defy the directive of the White House to stay quiet, instead describing what they saw as they went about, in their view, just doing their jobs.

Their role in recounting to the public how Trump and his allies attempted to enlist Ukraine to investigate his political rivals will not come without risk. All but one of the 11 career Foreign Service staff, military officers and Pentagon officials who first testified in closed-door depositions in the Capitol basement are still in government.

— Lisa Rein

5 a.m.: Biden says there is ‘zero rationale’ for his son to testify in impeachment probe

Biden said Monday night there is “zero rationale” for the House Intelligence Committee to hear from his son Hunter as part of the impeachment inquiry, as Republicans have urged.

“There is zero rationale for that to happen,” Biden told CNN anchor Erin Burnett during a televised town hall from Iowa. “Nobody has suggested that anything was done that was inappropriate. This is all a diversion. This is classic Trump, classic Trump. Focus on the problems. We have a president who is one of the most corrupt people to serve in that office.”

Hunter Biden was among the witnesses requested by Republicans in a letter Saturday to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.). Trump and his personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani pressed Ukraine to investigate the Ukrainian energy company on whose board Hunter Biden sat while his father was vice president.

Republicans are also seeking public testimony from the whistleblower whose complaint sparked the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry.

Schiff has signaled that neither of those witnesses will be called. In a statement Saturday, he said the inquiry would not serve “as a vehicle to undertake the same sham investigations into the Bidens or 2016 that the President pressed Ukraine to conduct for his personal political benefit.”