At the heart of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that President Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine in the face of Russian military aggression, to pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
●White House gears up for aggressive effort to defend Trump in Senate as House moves toward impeachment vote
●Impeachment goes to college.
●Attoreny General William P. Barr’s handpicked prosecutor tells inspector general he can’t back right-wing theory that Russia case was U.S. intelligence setup.
Who’s involved in the impeachment inquiry | Key documents related to the inquiry | What’s next in the inquiry
Trump draws more attention to use of his son’s name in hearing
Trump took to Twitter on Thursday morning to draw more attention to an episode from Wednesday’s Judiciary Committee hearing in which one of the law professors testifying invoked the name of Trump’s youngest son, Barron.
During her testimony, Stanford University law professor Pamela Karlan, making a point that Trump is not a king, said, “While the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”
In a tweet, Melania Trump condemned Karlan for invoking the name of a minor child, and Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) later introduced the first lady’s tweet as part of the hearing record.
On Thursday morning, Trump retweeted a tweet by Johnson sharing that he had done so.
Later in Wednesday’s hearing, Karlan apologized for what she had said.
Pelosi to deliver statement on status of impeachment inquiry
Pelosi plans to deliver a 9 a.m. statement on “the status of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry,” her office announced early Thursday.
The statement is part of a busy day of public appearances by Pelosi as House Democrats seek to build public support for the case to oust Trump from office. Pelosi has a news conference scheduled later Thursday morning and plans to appear Thursday night at a CNN town hall, where she is expected to field questions on impeachment.
During a closed-door meeting Wednesday with fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill, Pelosi announced no firm decision or timeline in moving toward a vote on Trump’s impeachment, according to multiple Democratic lawmakers who attended.
But, a day after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) delivered a 300-page report detailing charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against Trump, Pelosi made clear what lies ahead in the House.
“Are you ready?” she asked her colleagues, after describing grave constitutional circumstances posed by Trump’s alleged wrongdoing surrounding his dealings with Ukraine and his subsequent decision to stonewall the House investigation into it.
Read more about Wednesday’s meeting here.
Trump to make public appearances in Washington
Having returned from a meeting with NATO leaders in London, Trump has a couple of public appearances on his schedule in Washington on Thursday.
He is scheduled to attend a luncheon with the permanent representatives of the United Nations Security Council before delivering remarks later Thursday afternoon at the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.
A look inside Trump’s anti-impeachment spin factory
On a recent Thursday morning, more than a dozen Trump administration officials watching television in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House spontaneously stood up and applauded.
Trump had just yelled to reporters on the South Lawn, “I want nothing. I want nothing.” He had read from notes written in Sharpie in a small notebook, selectively quoting his own comments in a call with his ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, who had described the conversation in otherwise damning testimony to the House Intelligence Committee.
The clip played on a loop for the rest of the afternoon on cable news channels. It provided cause for celebration for the group of Trump staffers, who are part of a rapid-response operation set up just weeks ago to bend opinion against the effort to impeach the president.
Read more here.