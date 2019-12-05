House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) plans to deliver a 9 a.m. statement on “the status of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry,” her office announced Thursday morning.

The move follows an 8 ½-hour public hearing in the Judiciary Committee that featured three legal scholars summoned by Democrats and one GOP-selected constitutional expert — a session that served to harden the bitterly partisan and accelerating impeachment fight.

At the heart of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that President Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine in the face of Russian military aggression, to pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

