Additional lawyers could be named to the defense team in coming days. The selection so far marks a dramatic shift from Trump’s previous impeachment. During that Senate trial last year, Trump was defended by lawyers experienced on the national stage. They included Kenneth Starr, the former special prosecutor whose work led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment; Jay Sekulow, who had defended Trump previously; and Alan Dershowitz, a Harvard University law professor, known for his work in high-profile controversial cases.

“They really have the A-team from South Carolina,” said Matt Moore, former chairman of the state Republican Party. Most of the lawyers have small offices in downtown Columbia.

Their qualifications are well known to South Carolina’s senior senator, Lindsey O. Graham, a close ally of Trump who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee. Graham has been a leading voice in making the claim that the Constitution does not permit the prosecution of a former president.

One of the new lawyers has scraped with controversy in the past.

Harris was a county prosecutor in a case in which the South Carolina Supreme Court found that the prosecutor had an ‘intent to discriminate” in explaining why a black juror should be barred from serving in a case involving a black defendant.

The potential juror was rejected from serving during the DUI trial because the man had “shucked and jived” as he made his way to the court microphone, the prosecutor said when asked to explain his reasoning, according to the state Supreme Court opinion.

The state Supreme Court decision does not name Harris, but he was the assistant solicitor in the 5th Judicial District solicitor’s office at the time. And his opposing counsel in the case, Philip J. Mace, said he had vivid recollections of Harris’s role prosecuting his client, a black female defendant, and seeking to strike black jurors.

Harris did not respond to repeated requests for comment. His role in the case was first reported by HuffPost on Friday.

A spokesman for Trump, Jason Miller, declined to comment.

In an interview Thursday, Mace said the case became known in South Carolina legal circles as the “shuck and jive” case, and sent a signal from the state’s high court that it was on alert for a “Batson challenge,” referring to a 1986 Supreme Court ruling making it unconstitutional to exclude jurors on the basis of race or sex.

In addition to the “shuck and jive” reference, the court noted that the prosecutor successfully sought to dismiss a 43-year-old black woman juror because she appeared “extremely sluggish,” and he doubted whether she would be able to withstand the trial and be aware of what was going on, the court decision said.

Mace moved for a mistrial but the lower-court judge denied his request, saying that no pattern of racial discrimination was established and that the prosecutor’s justifications “were racially neutral.”

The state Supreme Court disagreed. It found racial discrimination had occurred and it reversed the trial court’s conviction, citing the prosecutor’s comments — particularly his “shucked and jived” remark.

The judges wrote that the prosecutor’s “use of this racial stereotype is evidence of the prosecutor’s intent to discriminate and clearly violates the mandates” of the “Batson Challenge” rules.

Mace said he thought Harris’s comment was “a good old boy South Carolina way of talking and not being very racially sensitive.” He added though that Harris had a strong reputation as a defense lawyer.

“If I was in trouble, he might be one of the lawyers I‘d consider hiring,” Mace said.