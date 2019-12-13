President Trump on Friday praised his Republican defenders in Congress as “warriors” as a Democratic-led House panel prepared to take historic votes on two articles of impeachment against him for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to resume deliberations at 10 a.m. following an abrupt halt late Thursday night. The full House is expected to vote to impeach Trump next week, though Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said there is “no chance” his chamber will vote to remove him from office.

At the heart of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

●House Judiciary Committee abruptly adjourns after marathon debate, will vote on articles of impeachment Friday morning.

●Name-calling, insults and scandals dominate all-day impeachment proceeding.

●The latest guessing game is figuring out Pelosi’s picks to prosecute impeachment trial.