McConnell said Thursday night that “there’s no chance” Trump will be removed from office after a trial in his chamber.

“The case is so darn weak coming over from the House,” McConnell told host Sean Hannity in a Fox News interview. “We all know how it’s going to end: There’s no chance the president’s going to be removed from office. My hope is that there won’t be a single Republican who votes for either of these articles of impeachment.”

Removal requires a two-thirds vote in the Senate.

During the interview, McConnell reiterated his intention to work closely with the White House’s legal team on the impeachment trial, pledging “total coordination.”

“There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position,” McConnell said.

When asked whether the Senate trial would involve witnesses, McConnell said, “I’m going to take my cues from the president’s lawyers.”

He has previously said the trial could end after opening arguments from House managers and lawyers for the president.