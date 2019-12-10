At the heart of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
●Democrats expected to unveil articles of impeachment against Trump, focusing on abuse of power, obstruction of Congress.
●Five takeaways from the House Judiciary impeachment hearing.
●In opening an investigation of the Trump campaign, the FBI felt it had reached a ‘tipping point,’ inspector general finds
Pelosi to hold news conference on trade agreement
As House Democrats move forward with impeaching Trump, they are also on the verge of handing him one of the largest legislative victories of his presidency: passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.) have scheduled a 10 a.m. news conference on the issue, a clear sign that a deal with the Trump administration is within reach.
Trump calls impeachment ‘sheer Political Madness!’
As House Democrats prepared to unveil articles of impeachment against him, Trump claimed the move amounted to “sheer Political Madness” in a morning tweet.
“To Impeach a President who has proven through results, including producing perhaps the strongest economy in our country’s history, to have one of the most successful presidencies ever, and most importantly, who has done NOTHING wrong, is sheer Political Madness!” he wrote, adding a hashtag: “#2020Election”
Trump to meet with Russian foreign minister, stage campaign rally in Pennsylvania
As House Democrats press forward on impeachment, Trump plans to meet Tuesday afternoon with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the White House before heading to Hershey, Pa., for an early evening campaign rally.
Lavrov’s last trip to Washington in 2017 concluded in a firestorm of criticism after the Russian Embassy in Washington released images of him and other U.S. officials smiling and shaking hands in the Oval Office. The Russian delegation was allowed to bring a photographer in the room from the state news agency Tass while U.S. photojournalists were barred entry to the meeting.
U.S. officials later revealed that Trump disclosed highly classified information to Lavrov in the meeting that related to a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State.
The meeting came a day after Trump fired FBI Director James B. Comey, who was leading the investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russian officials. Trump reportedly told Lavrov that Comey was “crazy” and a “real nut job.”
Trump has used previous “Keep America Great” rallies to air grievances about the impeachment process and take aim at the Democrats leading it.
Trump narrowly carried Pennsylvania over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, and the state is considered key to his election prospects in 2020 if he remains in office.
Trump lashes out at FBI director
President Trump lashed out Tuesday morning at FBI Director Christopher Wray, suggesting “he will never be able to fix the FBI” based on his reaction to a Justice Department inspector general’s report examining the bureau’s investigation of Trump’s 2016 campaign.
“I don’t know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn’t the one given to me,” Trump tweeted. “With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there!”
The 434-page report rebutted conservatives’ accusations that top FBI officials were driven by political bias to illegally spy on Trump advisers as part of the probe into Russian election interference, but also found broad and “serious performance failures” requiring major changes.
In a statement Monday, Wray, a Trump appointee, said he had ordered more than 40 corrective steps to address the report’s recommendations” and said he would not hesitate to take “appropriate disciplinary action if warranted.”
He noted to ABC News, though, that it was “important that the inspector general found that, in this particular instance, the investigation was opened with appropriate predication and authorization.”
House leaders plan to unveil articles of impeachment at 9 a.m. news conference
The leaders of five House Committees have scheduled a 9 a.m. news conference at which they are expected to unveil two articles of impeachment against Trump that will focus on abuse of power and obstructing Congress.
The event at the Capitol has been advertised as an opportunity for the five Democrats to “announce the next steps in the House impeachment inquiry.”
Those participating include Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.), Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (Calif.), Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot L. Engel (N.Y.), Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (Calif.) and House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (N.Y.).
Leaving a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday night, Engel told reporters that he and the other chairs would announce specific articles at the 9 a.m. news conference.
Under the current plan, the Judiciary Committee would vote on the articles Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter, setting up a floor vote next week.
Pelosi has late-morning appearance scheduled
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will have an opportunity to weigh in on the impeachment proceedings late Tuesday morning when she appears at Politico’s Women Rule Summit.
“A Conversation With Nancy Pelosi” is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m. with Anna Palmer of Politico serving as moderator.
Earlier Tuesday morning, other members of House Democratic leadership are scheduled to hold a news conference, as is the House GOP leadership team.