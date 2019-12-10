President Trump attacked House Democrats on Tuesday, saying they were engaged in “sheer Political Madness” as they prepared to unveil articles of impeachment against him that are expected to focus on abuse of power and obstructing Congress.

House leaders have scheduled a 9 a.m. news conference at which they will detail the next steps in an impeachment inquiry centered on Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine.

At the heart of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

