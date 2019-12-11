At the heart of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
Time magazine has picked teen climate activist Greta Thunberg over three key figures involved in the impeachment drama as its “Person of the Year.”
Other finalists for the distinction included Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint sparked the inquiry — as well as the Hong Kong protesters who have spent months in the streets calling for democratic reform.
Time has chosen a “Person of the Year” since 1927, though the distinction originally was called “Man of the Year.”The title is not necessarily a positive award but, rather, one that recognizes “the man, woman, group or concept that has had the most influence on the world during the previous 12 months.”
House Judiciary to open debate on articles of impeachment tonight
The House Judiciary Committee is set to begin debate Wednesday night on the two narrowly drafted articles of impeachment against Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) is scheduled to gavel the meeting open at 7 p.m. The panel is expected to hear opening statements from its 41 members before recessing until Thursday morning, when it will debate proposed amendments to the articles before voting on the articles themselves.
That would set up a full House vote on Trump’s impeachment for next week before Congress breaks for the holidays. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that he expects a trial to begin in his chamber in early January.
Congress has impeached only two presidents in history: Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 before the House could vote on articles of impeachment in the Watergate scandal. Lawmakers drafted three articles against Nixon, including charges of “high crimes and misdemeanors” that mirror the abuse-of-power and obstruction allegations Trump now faces.
Following a raucous rally, Trump has a quiet day scheduled at White House
Following a night of fiery rhetoric on impeachment at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, Trump has a quiet day scheduled at the White House on Wednesday.
According to his public schedule, Trump will participate in the swearing in of his new energy secretary, Dan Brouillette, at the White House, before attending two Hanukkah receptions with first lady Melania Trump. None of the events is advertised as open to the press.
At a rally Tuesday night in Hershey, Pa., Trump called the impeachment process a “sham,” and a desperate tactic by Democrats to gain an advantage in next year’s election.
“You know why, because they want to win an election and this is the only way they can do it,” Trump said.
Trump added that any Democrat who votes for the “flimsy, pathetic, ridiculous” articles of impeachment against him would be sacrificing their dignity.
“Everybody said, ‘This is impeachment lite. This is the lightest impeachment in the history of the country by far,’ ” Trump said. “It’s not even like an impeachment. These people are stone-cold crooked.”
Inspector general to testify about FBI’s investigation of Trump campaign
Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz is set to testify Wednesday about his findings that the FBI investigation of Trump’s 2016 campaign featured “serious performance failures” but was not motivated by political bias.
The inspector general is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee two days after releasing a 434-page report analyzing the FBI investigation that was launched in the summer of 2016 to determine if anyone in the Trump campaign was conspiring with Russia to interfere in the presidential election.
The report has exposed major disagreements among Trump, Attorney General William P. Barr, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray and Horowitz, and lawmakers are likely to press the inspector general further on the areas where there are disputes.
Republicans and Democrats have trumpeted the parts of the report that validate their wildly opposing views regarding the nature of the FBI’s investigation, as either a baseless “witch hunt” or a fundamental defense of American democracy.
Thanos creator rips widely mocked campaign video portraying Trump as ‘Avengers’ supervillain
On Tuesday, Trump lashed out at House Democrats after they unveiled two articles of impeachment against him, tweeting “WITCH HUNT!” in capital letters and slamming House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) as “a totally corrupt politician.”
But as Trump raged, his campaign appeared to be busy thinking of a way to leverage the historic announcement — a milestone for Democrats leading the impeachment process — in the president’s favor. And by Tuesday afternoon, they had come up with an idea.
A 21-second video shared by the Trump War Room Twitter account featured the dramatic scene from Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame,” in which supervillain Thanos is about to carry out his mission of wiping out half of all life in the universe — only the clip had been edited. Trump’s face is superimposed on Thanos and when the character snaps his fingers, a group of Democratic leaders are turned to dust.
The short video instantly triggered a flood of reactions. Many mocked the campaign for portraying Trump as a supervillain and questioned if the president’s reelection team had even watched the 2019 film, pointing out that the scene actually comes moments before Thanos realizes the Avengers outsmarted him. The altered clip even prompted a scathing response from Thanos co-creator, comic book writer and artist Jim Starlin.
Trump tweets Fox News interview in which guest argues he has not been charged with anything impeachable
Following a raucous campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, Trump tweeted a clip of a Fox News interview with former independent counsel Robert W. Ray, who argued that neither article of impeachment constitutes an impeachable offense.
“Neither one of those is a high crime or misdemeanor,” said Ray, who succeeded Ken Starr as the head of the Office of the Independent Counsel in 1999 and issued the final reports on the Whitewater scandal during President Bill Clinton’s tenure.
Assuming the House votes to impeach Trump, Ray said he would encourage a motion to dismiss in the Republican-led Senate ahead of a trial.
“I wonder really whether the country should be put through that given the fact that I do not think that the two articles that the House is now apparently going to vote on actually constitute impeachable offenses,” he said.