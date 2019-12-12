The House Judiciary Committee is poised to approve two articles of impeachment against President Trump Thursday following what is expected to be a long day of rancorous partisan debate over his conduct toward Ukraine.

Trump is just the fourth president in U.S. history to face the prospect of impeachment for alleged misconduct in office. A vote is expected by the full House next week.

At the heart of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

●Senate Republicans look to hold short impeachment trial despite Trump’s desire for an aggressive defense.

●House Democrats brace for some defections among moderates on impeachment of Trump.

●In new legal memo, White House budget office defends withholding aid to Ukraine.