At the heart of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
Trump pushes back against impeachment in fresh batch of tweets
Trump returned to Twitter early Thursday morning to push back on Democratic efforts to impeach him.
In one tweet, he said that new polls show most Americans oppose impeachment, attributing that information to the Fox News show “Fox & Friends.”
Some polls in recent days have showed a slim majority opposed to removing Trump from office, but others have showed slightly more Americans in favor of removing than keeping him.
In a Monmouth University poll released this week, 45 percent of Americans said they think that Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while 50 percent disagreed.
Meanwhile, an Economist-YouGov poll showed that 44 percent of Americans support the Senate removing Trump if he is impeached by the House, while 40 percent were opposed.
Trump proceeded to tweet and retweet the assessment of Republican lawmakers and conservative pundits that he should not be removed from office. Many of the tweets included clips of Republicans arguing against impeachment at Wednesday night’s meeting of the House Judiciary Committee.
House Judiciary Committee scheduled to resume deliberations at 9 a.m.
The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to resume consideration of the two articles of impeachment against Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — at 9 a.m.
After opening statements Wednesday night from the panel’s members, amendments to the articles will be considered Thursday in a session expected to stretch several hours.
Democrats are confident they have the votes to approve both articles, setting up votes by the full House next week before the holiday break.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said a trial would begin in his chamber in early January. Senate Republicans are coalescing around a strategy of holding a short impeachment trial early next year that would include no witnesses.
Congress has impeached only two presidents: Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 before the House could vote on articles of impeachment in the Watergate scandal. Lawmakers drafted three articles against Nixon, including charges of “high crimes and misdemeanors” that mirror the abuse-of-power and obstruction allegations Trump now faces.
Trump to host congressional ball at the White House
Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to host an annual congressional ball at the White House on Thursday night.
The event, listed on Trump’s public schedule at 7 p.m., could provide an incentive for Republican lawmakers to wind down their efforts at the House Judiciary Committee by then.
Trump’s schedule for Thursday also includes remarks at a White House summit on child care and paid leave, scheduled for 11:15 a.m.
Schiff booked to appear on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), a key figure in the impeachment inquiry, is booked to appear Thursday night on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
By the time the CBS program airs at 11:35 p.m. Eastern time, the House Judiciary Committee is expected to have approved two articles of impeachment against Trump.
Schiff’s panel conducted depositions and public hearings and drafted a 300-page report on Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine that is the basis for the articles of impeachment.
Scalise says Democrats have not made their case, urges ‘no’ vote on impeachment
In a letter to Republicans urging them to vote against the impeachment articles, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) claims that Democrats have failed to make their case.
“The impeachment inquiry has been rigged from the start, lacking fairness, transparency and most importantly, facts,” he says in the letter, distributed late Wednesday night. “The sham articles of impeachment were written based on a report that was drafted with presumptions, cherry-picked witnesses, lack of input by the minority and the President, and contested facts. Even with the deck stacked in their favor, Democrats have failed to make their case because no impeachable actions occurred.”
Scalise contends that the article alleging abuse of power “does not cite any crime or facts on improper actions taken by President Trump.”
The article alleging obstruction of Congress “ignores long-standing constitutional privileges exercised by the President that have historically been negotiated with Congress and adjudicated by the Courts,” he says.
Democrats and Republicans court each other’s votes
During Wednesday night’s three and a half hours of opening statements, Democrats and Republicans cast the impeachment vote in the context of history, each warning the other would end up on the wrong side of it.
“To my Republican colleagues, fighting when it’s comfortable is easy. Running and hiding is easy. But it doesn’t leave a legacy. How do you want to be remembered during this watershed moment in our nation’s history?” Cedric L. Richmond (D-La.) asked.
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) asked: “Will one, just one of my Republican colleagues, say it would be wrong for any president to commit the conduct the president has been accused of?”
Several Republicans said it was the Democrats who were doing a disservice to the country.
“I was going to make a request to my colleagues and for the outside as well, to put country over party,” Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) said. “The founders of this country warned against a single party impeachment. You know why? Because they feared it would divide our nation.”
“Tomorrow we write history. A history that cannot be undone,” said Rep. Martha Roby (R-Ala.). “The American people deserve a process that is led by our promise to protect and defend the Constitution. The American people simply deserve better.”