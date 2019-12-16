At the heart of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
●Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) calls for testimony from acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, former national security adviser John Bolton.
●Trump goes after the teeth of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
●Freshman Democrats push to make Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) an impeachment manager.
How impeachment works | House resolution impeaching Trump | House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry report | House Judiciary Committee’s report
Schumer presses case for more witnesses in Senate trial
Schumer pressed his case Monday to subpoena several senior Trump administration officials who did not testify in the House’s impeachment probe as witnesses for Trump’s expected trial next month in the Senate.
“To not have them is to engage in a cover-up,” the Senate minority leader said during an appearance on MSNBC’S “Morning Joe.” “These witnesses are vital to determining exactly what has happened.”
In a letter Sunday to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Schumer outlined a number of procedural demands that Democrats say would make the Senate trial fair and able to be completed “within a reasonable period of time.”
That includes subpoenas issued by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. for acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney; Robert Blair, a senior adviser to Mulvaney; former national security adviser John Bolton; and Michael Duffey, a top official at the Office of Management and Budget. Mulvaney, Blair and Duffey had been subpoenaed by the House committees and defied the summons; Bolton has not been subpoenaed but indicated he would fight one in court.
Schumer said he reached out to McConnell about two weeks ago about the parameters for a Senate trial but did not hear back from him.
“I hope now he will talk to me,” Schumer said.
McConnell has raised the possibility of ending the trial after opening arguments without hearing from any witnesses. Trump, meanwhile, has said that he would like a longer trial with witnesses including the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint sparked the impeachment inquiry, as well as Joe and Hunter Biden.
Schumer said Monday that the trial should only include witnesses with knowledge of what is alleged in the House articles of impeachment.
Schumer was also critical of Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), who said over the weekend that he has already made up his mind and has “disdain for the accusations” against Trump.
“I think his comments demean him,” Schumer said.
Democrats accuse Trump of criminal bribery in report accompanying articles of impeachment
Democrats accuse Trump of criminal bribery in a 658-page report released early Monday that explains the two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — that the full House is scheduled to consider on Wednesday.
The report argues that Trump’s solicitation of investigations from Zelensky at a time when military aid was being withheld meets the definition of both constitutional and criminal bribery — terms that are not made explicit in the articles of impeachment drafted by the House Judiciary Committee.
“The first Article of Impeachment charged President Trump with an abuse of power as that constitutional offense has long been understood,” the report says. “While there is no need for a crime to be proven in order for impeachment to be warranted, here, President Trump’s scheme or course of conduct also encompassed other offenses, both constitutional and criminal in character, and it is appropriate for the Committee to recognize such offenses in assessing the question of impeachment.”
“Applying the constitutional definition of ‘Bribery’ here, there can be little doubt that it is satisfied,” it continues. “President Trump solicited President Zelensky for a ‘favor’ of great personal value to him; he did so corruptly; and he did so in a scheme to influence his own official actions respecting the release of military and security assistance and the offer of a White House meeting. Although President Trump’s actions need not rise to the level of a criminal violation to justify impeachment, his conduct here was criminal.”
The report also details the article of impeachment for obstruction of Congress, accusing Trump of having directed executive branch agencies and officials not to comply with subpoenas issued during the impeachment inquiry “without lawful cause or excuse.”
“Taken together, the articles charge that President Trump has placed his personal, political interests above our national security, our free and fair elections, and our system of checks and balances,” the report says. “He has engaged in a pattern of misconduct that will continue if left unchecked. Accordingly, President Trump should be impeached and removed from office.”
The report also includes a dissent written by Rep. Douglas A. Collins (Ga.), the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee.
“To these Articles, the minority dissents,” Collins says. “The majority’s actions are unprecedented, unjustifiable and will only dilute the significance of the dire recourse that is impeachment. The ramifications for future presidents are not difficult to surmise.”
Trump plans campaign rally on day he’s likely to be impeached
Trump is planning to stage a campaign rally in Michigan on Wednesday — the same day the House is expected to vote to impeach him.
He plans to travel to Battle Creek in his second trip to the state this year. Trump narrowly carried Michigan over Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, and the state will be key to the Republican’s prospects in 2020.
Trump has little on his public schedule Monday. He is scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion on regulatory reform late in the morning and attend a pair of private Christmas receptions later in the day.
Nation remains sharply divided on impeachment, poll finds
The country remains sharply divided over whether Trump should be impeached — and few people seem to be changing their views, according to a new NPR-PBS NewsHour-Marist poll.
Forty-seven percent of Americans support the impeachment of Trump while 48 percent are opposed, according to the poll. Those finds are statistically unchanged since last month despite the public hearings and debate that has ensued.
“It’s like the hearings have never happened,” said Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, which conducted the poll. “The arguments have only served to reinforce existing views and everyone is rooting for their side.”
Six staffers resign as anti-impeachment Democrat Rep. Jeff Van Drew plans to join the GOP
At least six senior aides working for Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a freshman Democrat from New Jersey who opposes impeachment and is expected to switch parties later this week, resigned Sunday in a mass exodus following the legislator’s decision to jump to the GOP.
“Sadly, Congressman Van Drew’s decision to join the ranks of the Republican Party led by Donald Trump does not align with the values we brought to this job when we joined his office,” five Washington-based staffers wrote in a letter obtained by The Washington Post.
The officials who signed the resignation letter — legislative director and deputy chief Javier Gamboa, deputy chief Edward Kaczmarski, deputy chief Justin O’Leary, communications director Mackenzie Lucas and legislative staff assistant Caroline Wood — said they were “deeply saddened and disappointed” by their boss’s decision. A sixth staffer based in New Jersey, Van Drew’s director of constituency relations CeCe Doherty, also reportedly resigned Sunday evening.
Read more here.