At the heart of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
●Centrist Democrats line up behind impeachment.
●More than 700 scholars write letter urging House to impeach Trump.
●Michigan Democrat in Trump district will vote for impeachment, says it may cost her reelection.
How impeachment works | House resolution impeaching Trump | House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment report| Which House members support impeaching Trump
Nadler to miss Rules meeting due to family emergency
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) will not be present at Tuesday’s Rules Committee meeting due to a family emergency, according to a Judiciary committee aide, who requested anonymity to discuss personal matters.
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) has been tapped to fill in for Nadler, whose committee approved two articles of impeachment last week.
The committee aide said lawmakers are hopeful that Nadler will return on Wednesday for the full House debate on impeachment.
House Rules Committee to set parameters of impeachment debate
The House Rules Committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 11 a.m. to debate how the articles of impeachment will be debated and voted on by the full chamber on Wednesday.
Set to take place in a cramped room just off the House gallery, the session could last late into the night if Republicans offer numerous amendments. But the outcome is not in doubt, since Democrats hold a 9-to-4 majority on the panel.
Next will come a procedural vote by the full House, expected around midday Wednesday, launching the debate, which is expected to last several hours and culminate in an evening vote on the two articles of impeachment. The House also is planning to vote on a resolution formally naming House managers, or prosecutors, for the Senate trial, who will be selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
The Senate trial is expected to start in early January.
Congress has impeached only two presidents: Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974 before the House could vote on articles of impeachment in the Watergate scandal. Lawmakers drafted three articles against Nixon, including charges of “high crimes and misdemeanors” that mirror the abuse-of-power and obstruction allegations Trump now faces.
Trump to welcome Guatemalan president to White House
As the House prepares to impeach Trump, he and first lady Melania Trump plan to welcome Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales and his wife, Patricia Marroquín, to the White House on Tuesday afternoon.
The four of them are scheduled to meet in the Oval Office before the two presidents hold an expanded bilateral meeting. The White House has said the visit is “an opportunity to thank President Morales for being the first Central American leader to sign and implement the historic Asylum Cooperation Agreement with the United States.”
Trump is also scheduled to participate in a Christmas reception at the White House on Tuesday afternoon.
Trump’s conservative critics, including George Conway, launch new super PAC
On the eve of Trump’s impeachment, a group of his conservative critics, including George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, announced the launch of a new super PAC with the aim of defeating Trump and his “enablers” at the ballot box.
“Our efforts are aimed at persuading enough disaffected conservatives, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents in swing states and districts to help ensure a victory in the Electoral College, and congressional majorities that don’t enable or abet Mr. Trump’s violations of the Constitution, even if that means Democratic control of the Senate and an expanded Democratic majority in the House,” four leaders of the group, dubbed the Lincoln Project, wrote in a New York Times op-ed.
Besides Conway, other authors of the piece include veteran GOP consultants Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and Rick Wilson. Others involved in the effort, according to the group’s website, include Reed Galen, an independent political strategist; Jennifer Horn, a former chairwoman of the New Hampshire Republican Party; and Mike Madrid, a Republican strategist.
In the op-ed, the group is critical not only of Trump but of congressional Republicans who have opposed the president’s impeachment.
“Congressional Republicans have embraced and copied Mr. Trump’s cruelty and defended and even adopted his corruption,” the four authors write. “Mr. Trump and his enablers have abandoned conservatism and longstanding Republican principles and replaced it with Trumpism, an empty faith led by a bogus prophet.”
Americans locked in partisan stalemate on removing Trump from office, Post-ABC poll finds
As the House prepares to vote on two articles of impeachment against Trump, Americans remain both deeply divided and locked into their positions over which course lawmakers should pursue, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
Weeks of public testimony and days of rancorous committee hearings on the president’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian leaders to investigate a political rival have had no impact on how Americans see the charges pending against the president.
Despite the stalemate, most Democrats and Republicans alike expect that a Senate impeachment trial will give Trump a fair hearing. Bipartisan majorities, including almost 2 in 3 Republicans, also say he should allow his top aides to testify, something he blocked during the House inquiry.
On the eve of the House vote, 49 percent of Americans say Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while 46 percent say he should not. Those are essentially identical to findings at the end of October, when 49 percent favored impeachment and removal and 47 percent were opposed. The latest poll also finds that regardless of whether Trump committed an impeachable offense, 49 percent say he improperly pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son, while 39 percent say Trump did not do this.
Read more here.
Large majority of Americans say Trump should allow senior administration officials to testify at trial
While the White House has prevented senior administration officials from appearing before the House committees conducting the impeachment investigation, a large 71 percent majority of Americans say the president should allow those officials to testify at a Senate trial, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
That includes majorities across partisan and demographic lines. Among Democrats, 79 percent say Trump should let his advisers appear before the Senate, while 64 percent of Republicans agree. Among independents, 72 percent favor their appearance. There is also sizable agreement among men and women, whites and nonwhites, and all age groups, contrary to the divisions over impeachment itself.
Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) is advocating for several senior administration officials to testify, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton.
Amy Kennedy considers bid for Van Drew’s seat
Amy Kennedy, a former public school teacher and the wife of former congressman Patrick J. Kennedy (D-R.I.), announced late Monday that she is considering running for the congressional seat occupied by Rep. Jeff Van Drew, the freshman Democrat from New Jersey who opposes impeachment and is expected to switch parties.
“My husband, Patrick J. Kennedy, and I have supported Congressman Jeff Van Drew in the past, but he has clearly lost his way,” Amy Kennedy, a New Jersey resident, said in a statement. “Today I am launching an exploratory committee to consider a run for the 2nd Congressional District of New Jersey. As a mother of five and a former public school teacher for thirteen years, running for office was not in my life plan, but Congressman Van Drew’s recent actions, including switching parties, proves that he is no longer putting the needs of the district first.”
In an early morning tweet on Tuesday, Trump praised Van Drew.
“Congressman Jeff Van Drew is very popular in our great and very united Republican Party,” he wrote. “It was a tribute to him that he was able to win his heavily Republican district as a Democrat. People like that are not easily replaceable!”