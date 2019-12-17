The House is expected to move one step closer to impeaching President Trump on Tuesday, as the Rules Committee meets to set the parameters for the historic debate on Wednesday over whether Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine violated his oath of office.

With the Democratic-led chamber poised to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, a new Washington Post-ABC News poll finds Americans deeply divided and locked into their positions over whether he should be removed from office.

At the heart of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

●Centrist Democrats line up behind impeachment.

●More than 700 scholars write letter urging House to impeach Trump.

●Michigan Democrat in Trump district will vote for impeachment, says it may cost her reelection.