House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) characterized the six-page missive Trump sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday as “a long, rambling, angry letter of someone who appears not well.”

His assessment during a CNN interview came amid multiple television appearances on Wednesday morning.

During an earlier appearance on MSNBC, Schiff pushed back against Trump’s claims in the letter that Schiff’s “shameless lies and deceptions” were leading to his impeachment.

“This president does nothing but project onto others his own lack of morality,” Schiff said on “Morning Joe.” “This is someone who mocks others constantly but can’t stand to be mocked. … Anyone willing to stand up to him, he’s going to go after.”

In his letter, Trump took another shot at Schiff for having embellished the rough transcript of a July call with Zelensky during an opening statement at a committee hearing. Schiff has said he was trying to convey the essence of what Trump said through parody.

“The call record speaks for itself, and it’s damning,” Schiff said Wednesday.

Schiff also dismissed complaints from Republicans about the impeachment process and chided them for not supporting a call by Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) for new witnesses, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, at a Senate trial.