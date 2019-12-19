The day after Trump was impeached by the House for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, questions continued to swirl about the timing and scope of an anticipated Senate trial regarding his conduct toward Ukraine.

The two key players with most to say about the matter — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) — are both expected to make remarks Thursday morning in the wake of the House’s historic action. McConnell plans to criticize the House process as rushed and unfair and suggest Pelosi is “too afraid” to transmit “their shoddy work product” for a Senate trial.

Meanwhile, Trump, who is just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, on Thursday praised Republican unity in opposing the move, claiming that is “what people are talking about.”

