Meanwhile, Trump, who is just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, on Thursday praised Republican unity in opposing the move, claiming that is “what people are talking about.”
●Trump is impeached by the House, creating an indelible mark on his presidency.
●Pelosi says House may withhold impeachment articles, delaying Senate trial.
●Impeachment split screen: As House votes in Washington, Trump rallies in Michigan.
●However historic, impeachment is but a way station in the struggle over Trump’s presidency.
Trump criticizes Democrats for possible delay in transmitting articles
Trump criticized Democrats for considering a delay in transmitting the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
“I got Impeached last might without one Republican vote being cast with the Do Nothing Dems on their continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history,” he tweeted. “Now the Do Nothing Party want to Do Nothing with the Articles & not deliver them to the Senate, but it’s Senate’s call!”
On Wednesday night, Pelosi left open the possibility the House might not immediately send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, saying she wants to know more about how the trial will proceed.
It was unclear what Trump meant by “it’s the Senate’s call!”
McConnell to suggest Pelosi is ‘too afraid’ to transmit articles of impeachment for Senate trial
During floor remarks on Thursday, McConnell plans to criticize the House for holding “the most rushed, least thorough and most unfair impeachment inquiry in modern history” and to suggest that Pelosi might be “too afraid” to transmit “their shoddy work product” to the Senate.
His prepared remarks, shared by his office, come a day after Pelosi left open the possibility the House might not immediately send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, saying she wants to know more about how the trial will proceed.
According to excerpts, McConnell will argue that the two House-passed impeachment articles are “fundamentally unlike any articles that any prior House of Representatives has ever passed.”
He will also criticize Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) for “searching for ways the Senate could step out of our proper role and try to fix House Democrats’ failures for them.” That is a reference to Schumer’s call to issue subpoenas to several Trump administration officials who declined to participate in the House inquiry.
McConnell will also suggest the Senate needs to guard against partisan impeachments.
“The framers built the Senate to provide stability,” he plans to say. “To keep partisan passions from boiling over. Moments like this are why the United States Senate exists.”
Trump praises GOP unity in opposing impeachment
After a fiery rally in Michigan on Wednesday night at which he lashed out at Democrats, Trump went on Twitter on Thursday morning to praise Republicans for sticking together in opposition to the House’s impeachment votes.
“100% Republican Vote,” he tweeted. “That’s what people are talking about. The Republicans are united like never before!”
Questions swirl about timing, scope of Senate trial
The day after Trump was impeached by the House for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, questions continued to swirl about the timing and scope of an anticipated Senate trial.
Moments after Wednesday night’s historic vote, Pelosi said the House could at least temporarily withhold the articles from the Senate — a decision, she suggested, that could depend on how the chamber chooses to conduct its trial on Trump’s removal.
Pelosi will certainly be asked to elaborate on her thinking at a scheduled 10:45 a.m. news conference on Capitol Hill.
Washington will also hear from McConnell, the other key player in the drama, on Thursday morning. He is expected to speak about impeachment during remarks on the floor shortly after the Senate convenes at 9:30 a.m.
In a tweet Wednesday night, McConnell said he would “speak about House Democrats’ precedent-breaking impeachment of the President of the United States.”
Democrats have been pushing McConnell to agree to a trial that includes witnesses from the Trump administration, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who declined to participate in the House impeachment inquiry.
McConnell has resisted, saying it is not the job of the Senate to supplement the House’s record.
Also hanging in the balance: a decision by Pelosi on which House members will serve as impeachment managers in a Senate trial.
A day after impeaching Trump, House to take up his trade legislation
The day after impeaching Trump, the House is expected on Thursday to approve one of the president’s key initiatives, a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico.
The bill received bipartisan approval by the House Ways and Means committee and is likely to be broadly supported on the House floor.
The measure was crafted by the Trump administration as a replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement. Pelosi has said the legislation being voted upon has been vastly improved since it was first presented to Congress by the White House.
Trump has no events on his public schedule
The day after his impeachment, Trump has no public appearances planned on Thursday.
The only events listed on a schedule distributed by the White House are a pair of Christmas receptions, one in the afternoon and one in the evening.
Tulsi Gabbard grilled over decision to vote ‘present’ on Trump’s impeachment
As Pelosi on Wednesday night announced the first vote on the impeachment of President Trump, the Democratic leader read the 230 yeas and 197 nays — and seemed to pause when realizing a member of her own party had voted for a third option in that historic moment.
“Present,” voted Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii).
Gabbard, a presidential candidate, would end up as the only member of the House not to vote for or against either of the impeachment articles accusing Trump of abusing his office and obstructing Congress.
Late on Wednesday, Gabbard said she staked out that unique position because she believes Trump is guilty but also faulted the Democratic impeachment process as “a partisan endeavor.”
Trump slammed for suggesting late congressman John Dingell is in hell
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Less than an hour after being impeached, Trump was widely condemned Wednesday night for suggesting during a campaign rally that the late Michigan congressman John Dingell might be “looking up” from hell, remarks that Dingell’s widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), said “really hurt.”
“Mr. President, let’s set politics aside,” said Debbie Dingell, whose husband, a World War II veteran and the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history, died in February at the age of 92. “My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service. I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.”
Trump made the insult while complaining that the congresswoman had voted to impeach him, even though he claimed he gave John Dingell “A-plus treatment” during his memorial services.
Trump insisted he did not expect anything in return for such treatment. But he nevertheless expressed disbelief that Dingell would support impeaching him after she thanked him in a February phone call. At the time, Trump had ordered flags lowered to half-staff.
The Senate will hold an impeachment trial, but what it will look like remains disputed and uncertain
As Trump prepares to stand trial in the Senate next month — proceedings that were triggered with his impeachment by the House on Wednesday — senators are hurtling toward an acquittal that is all but assured but with much uncertainty about how the chamber will arrive there.
For now, there is no clarity on how long a trial will last or even when it will begin. It is almost certain that there will not be a bipartisan agreement on witnesses. With very limited exceptions, senators are taking their cues from their party leaders, with Senate Republicans increasingly coordinating with the White House on a trial strategy that they insist will be fairer than what the House afforded Trump.
Adding to the uncertainty: Pelosi late Wednesday left open the possibility the House may not immediately send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, saying she wants to know more about how the trial will proceed.
What is certain is that the bipartisan bonhomie that at least helped launch President Bill Clinton’s Senate trial two decades ago is gone. The chamber is already locked in a bitter struggle over how the proceedings for Trump will be conducted, as the two sides trade accusations of impartiality and a rush to judgment.
Sen. Harris says McConnell wants a ‘Senate cover-up’
Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) accuses McConnell of wanting “a Senate cover-up” instead of a fair trial in an op-ed that was published following Trump’s impeachment Wednesday night.
“As a former prosecutor, I understand the importance of holding powerful people accountable,” Harris, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says in the piece in the New York Times. “I know that every trial requires fairness and truth. Having worked my whole life serving the people, I know that any trial that abandons the pursuit of truth cannot be considered fair or just.But the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, appears more interested in covering up the president’s misconduct than in pursuing truth and fairness.”
“He is already trying to limit the impeachment trial by preventing witnesses from testifying, and he has all but announced a verdict,” Harris says of McConnell. “In doing so, he showed the American people that he has no intention of honoring his oath. Let’s be clear: Mr. McConnell doesn’t want a Senate trial. He wants a Senate cover-up.”