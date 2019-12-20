Trump continued to lash out at Democrats in the wake of the move, which could push a trial centered on his conduct toward Ukraine further into an election year and deny Trump the swift acquittal his is seeking from the Republican-led Senate.
Which House members voted to impeach Trump | Which Senators support removing Trump| House resolution impeaching Trump | Other key documents
Trump calls Christianity Today ‘a far left magazine’
Trump pushed back Friday against an editorial in an evangelical publication calling for his removal from office, dismissing Christianity Today as “a far left magazine” that has distanced itself from the family of its founder, the late Rev. Billy Graham.
“A far left magazine, or very ‘progressive,’ as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President,” Trump tweeted. “No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close. You’ll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won’t be reading ET again!”
The editorial, which appeared to draw so many readers that the magazine’s website crashed briefly, was written by Mark Galli, the publication’s editor in chief, who called Trump “a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused.”
“Whether Mr. Trump should be removed from office by the Senate or by popular vote next election — that is a matter of prudential judgment,” the editorial said. “That he should be removed, we believe, is not a matter of partisan loyalties but loyalty to the Creator of the Ten Commandments.”
Trump lashes out at Democrats in spate of tweets and retweets
Trump continued to lash out at Democrats in a spate of tweets and retweets Thursday night and Friday morning, claiming in one that the House had engaged in “AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA” by impeaching him.
Among the things Trump highlighted were the assertion by conservative writer Mike Cernovich that Trump “is still your President and he will be your President for another 5 years” and praise of his handling of the economy from actor Pierce Brosnan.
In a tweet Thursday night, Trump asserted that Democrats were delaying a Senate trial to protect House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) from having to testify under oath and to keep several other witnesses Trump has vowed to call from having to appear. Those include former vice president Joe Biden and the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint prompted the impeachment inquiry.
Trump to sign defense bill before heading to Mar-a-Lago
With the timing of his impeachment trial in limbo, Trump is scheduled to sign a $738 billion defense policy bill on Friday night at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before flying on Air Force One to West Palm Beach, Fla., where he will stay at his Mar-a-Lago estate over the holidays.
Trump indicated that he would sign the defense bill after striking a deal with House Democrats that permits the creation of a Space Force as the sixth branch of the military, one of his top priorities at the Pentagon, in exchange for extending 12 weeks of paid parental leave to more than 2 million federal workers, a victory for Democratic lawmakers.
Trump has no other public events on his schedule on Friday.
Christie launches group to help Senate Republicans
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie is launching an issue advocacy organization, Right Direction America, in an attempt to bolster Senate Republicans who are opposed to removing Trump from office, according to a Politico report.
The group is seeking to counter the efforts of Need to Impeach, the organization founded by liberal billionaire and Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer, which is targeting Republicans over impeachment.
Christie’s group plans to air television and digital ads in several states with key Senate races next year, including Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Maine and North Carolina, Politico reported.
“I really think there has been a lack of attention on the positive things the administration has done for the country and a tremendous amount of attention on the negativity, particularly from groups like Tom Steyer’s impeachment group,” Christie told the publication. “And I’ve always tried to get the other part of the story out there to the people, and I was tired of sitting around and waiting for someone else to do it.”
Trump campaign says Democratic debate shows why Trump is being impeached
The Trump campaign highlighted the president’s impeachment in its response to Thursday night’s Democratic debate in Los Angeles.
“After yet another drab, pessimistic Democrat debate, it’s even more clear why they felt they had to impeach President Trump. None of these characters has a chance,” Kayleigh McEnany, the campaign’s national press secretary said in a statement.
First question in Democratic debate was about impeachment
The sixth Democratic presidential kicked off Thursday night with the question of why more Americans don’t support impeachment and how the politicians could persuade more people to view it as the right decision.
Three of the candidates who answered would be jurors in a Senate trial.
“We have a president who is running the most corrupt administration in the modern history of this country,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) “And we have a president who is a fraud because during his campaign, he told working people one thing and he ended up doing something else.”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) made similar comments about corruption and Trump’s promises.
“The way I see this is we’ve now seen the impact of corruption. And that’s what’s clearly on the stage in 2020, is how we are going to run against the most corrupt president in living history,” Warren said. “We have to prosecute the case against him.”
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) compared Trump to President Richard Nixon but said at least Nixon let his officials testify.
“This is a global Watergate. In the case of Watergate, a paranoid president facing election looking for dirt on a political opponent did it by getting people to break in. This president did it by calling a foreign leader to look for dirt on a political opponent,” she said. “And I would make this case as we face his trial in the Senate.”