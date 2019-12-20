President Trump lashed out Friday at Democrats and an evangelical magazine that has called for his removal from office as the timing and scope of trial in the Senate remained in limbo and he prepared to head to Florida for the holidays.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is refraining from transmitting the articles of impeachment to the Senate until Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) sets rules for the trial that are accepted by Senate Democrats.

Trump continued to lash out at Democrats in the wake of the move, which could push a trial centered on his conduct toward Ukraine further into an election year and deny Trump the swift acquittal his is seeking from the Republican-led Senate.

●Pelosi’s delay sparks standoff with Senate GOP over Trump impeachment trial.

●Former White House officials say they feared Putin influenced the president’s views on Ukraine and 2016 campaign.

●‘It’s a horrible thing they did’: Trump now bears the indelible mark of impeachment

●Christianity Today, an influential evangelical magazine, says Trump should be ‘removed from office.’