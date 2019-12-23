At the heart of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
●White House official directed hold on Ukraine aid shortly after Trump’s July 25 call with Zelensky.
●Following scathing editorial in evangelical magazine, top Trump aide defends president.
●Key Democratic senator remains undecided on whether Trump should be removed from office.
Which House members voted to impeach Trump | Which senators support removing Trump | House resolution impeaching Trump | Other key documents
Leahy criticizes McConnell, Graham in op-ed
Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) criticizes two senior Republicans in the chamber — Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and Judiciary Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.) — in a new op-ed in which he argues that the Senate is on the verge of abandoning its commitment to impartial impeachment trials.
“Senator Lindsey Graham has admitted that he’s ‘not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here,’ ” Leahy writes in the New York Times op-ed. “The Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, vowing a quick acquittal, boasted that he is ‘not an impartial juror’ and pledged that ‘there will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this.’ This is tantamount to a criminal defendant being allowed to set the rules for his own trial, while the judge and jury promise him a quick acquittal. That is a far cry from the ‘impartial justice’ required by our oaths and the Constitution.”
Collins says he'd be willing to aid Trump’s defense team
Rep. Douglas A. Collins (Ga.), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, said Monday that he would be willing to join Trump’s defense team in a Senate trial if that’s what Trump wants
His comments, on Fox News, came a day after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Trump’s team “should have help from the House.” He suggested three GOP lawmakers who could help represent Trump: Collins and Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio) and John Ratcliffe (Tex.).
“Whatever the president needs in this regard from the House, I think we’ve already shown the ability to just blow up the case that the Democrats tried to make on this president,” Collins said Monday on “Fox & Friends.”
Collins also criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for delaying the transfer of the articles of impeachment against Trump until terms of the Senate trial are set.
“She’s now trying to have everything her way, and that’s just not the way it works, Madame Speaker,” Collins said, adding that it appears Pelosi is “holding them out like a political tool”
Trump plans to spend week in Florida with little on his public schedule
With the timing and scope of a Senate trial in limbo, Trump is spending the week at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach. Fla., and has little on his public schedule.
The only event advertised by the White House is a video teleconference with members of the military on Tuesday.
Van Hollen seeks legal opinion on withholding Ukraine aid
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) is seeking a legal opinion from the Government Accountability Office on the legality of Trump’s decision to withhold aid from Ukraine, according to a report from The Hill.
Van Hollen sent a letter on Monday to Gene Dodaro, the GAO comptroller general, explaining why he thinks Trump’s decision violated the Impoundment Control Act, which restricts a president’s ability to withhold funds appropriated by Congress, The Hill reported.
“The Administration has failed to even state a legal reason under the ICA for its withholding of security assistance for Ukraine, and the evidence refutes the Administration’s stated reasons,” Van Hollen wrote in the letter, which The Hill said it obtained ahead of its release. “The Administration must be held accountable for its violations of the ICA, or we will open the floodgates for this and future Administrations to violate the ICA with impunity.”
Van Hollen’s office did not immediately respond to a request for a copy of the letter.
Democrats seek to leverage newly released email
Democrats are seeking to use newly released emails on the timing of withholding military aid to Ukraine to bolster their argument that a Senate trial of Trump should include key witnesses from his administration who declined to testify during the House impeachment proceedings.
The emails show that Michael Duffey, a senior White House budget official, directed the Defense Department to “hold off” on sending military aid to Ukraine less than two hours after Trump’s controversial phone call with Zelensky. Duffey told Pentagon officials that Trump had become personally interested in the Ukraine aid and had ordered the hold, according to the heavily redacted emails, obtained by the Center for Public Integrity in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.
“If there was ever an argument that we need Mr. Duffey to come testify, this is that information,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said at a news conference in New York on Sunday. “This email is explosive.”
Duffey is among four witnesses that Schumer has said should be subpoenaed to appear at a Senate trial. The others are acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, former national security adviser John Bolton, and Robert Blair, a senior adviser to Mulvaney.
“Until we hear from the witnesses, until we get the documents, the American people will correctly assume that those blocking their testimony were aiding and abetting a coverup, plain and simple,” Schumer said.“President Trump, release the emails. Let the witnesses testify. What are you afraid of?”
Trump says Pelosi is trying to ‘dictate’ terms of Senate trial
Trump continued to lash out over the weekend at Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.), whom he accused of wanting to “dictate” how a trial should be run in the Republican-controlled Senate.
“Crazy Nancy wants to dictate terms on the Impeachment Hoax to the Republican Majority Senate, but striped away all Due Process, no lawyers or witnesses, on the Democrat Majority House,” Trump said in one tweet on Sunday. (He misspelled stripped.) “The Dems just wish it would all end. Their case is dead, their poll numbers are horrendous!”
Trump was invited to participate in the House impeachment inquiry but declined to participate. There has been no polling showing widespread erosion in Democratic numbers.