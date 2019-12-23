Democrats are seeking to use newly released emails showing that the White House put a hold on military aid to Ukraine less than two hours after President Trump’s July call with the country’s leader to bolster their case that a Senate impeachment trial should include witnesses.

The renewed pressure comes amid a continuing standoff between the House and Senate over the scope and timing of the Senate trial following last week’s impeachment of Trump largely along party lines.

At the heart of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

●White House official directed hold on Ukraine aid shortly after Trump’s July 25 call with Zelensky.

●Following scathing editorial in evangelical magazine, top Trump aide defends president.

●Key Democratic senator remains undecided on whether Trump should be removed from office.