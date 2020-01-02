President Trump’s reelection campaign said Thursday that backlash to his impeachment, led by House Democrats, helped him raise $46 million in the final three months of 2019.

The fundraising announcement came as a standoff continued over the scope and timing of an impeachment trial in the Senate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has held off sending articles of impeachment — for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — to the Senate as Democrats seek guarantees about witnesses and documents that will be subpoenaed regarding Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine.

At the heart of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump’s reelection campaign announced Thursday that it raised $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a total that campaign officials said was bolstered by donations that accelerated during the impeachment proceedings led by House Democrats.

“President Trump’s unprecedented fundraising is testament to his wide grassroots support and his stellar record of achievement on behalf of the American people,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. “Democrats and the media have been in a sham impeachment frenzy and the President’s campaign only got bigger and stronger with our best fundraising quarter this cycle.”

The campaign said the figure it released Thursday includes only funds raised by Trump’s campaign committee and not those raised by the Republican National Committee or any authorized joint fundraising committees.

The figure eclipsed those released by Thursday by some Democratic candidates, though it is typical for a sitting president to outraise challengers from the other party at this point in the cycle.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said he raised $34.5 million in the final three months of 2019 for his White House bid, while former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg said he raised $24.7 million and business executive Andrew Yang said he raised $16.5 million during the stretch.

Candidates have until Jan. 31 to file fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission, but those with impressive figures typically share their totals soon after a quarter ends.

By: John Wagner

6:30 AM: Trump remains in Florida, plans to hold event with evangelical Christians on Friday



President Trump arrives with first lady Melania Trump at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., on New Year’s Eve. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

He plans to return to the public eye on Friday, with an event in Miami marking the launch of the Evangelicals for Trump Coalition. The group’s formation comes in the wake of an editorial last month in the evangelical magazine Christianity Today calling for Trump’s removal from office.

By: John Wagner

6:15 AM: Trump highlights tweet saying time to ‘move on’ from impeachment

In a late-night tweet Wednesday, Trump highlighted a post by journalist Geraldo Rivera that called for the country to “move on” from impeachment.

“Best way to start new decade is get lame partisan #impeachment behind us,” Rivera tweeted. “It failed. Move on. Beat @realDonaldTrump fair & square.”

“They don’t know how to do that!” Trump added in his own words.

By: John Wagner

6:00 AM: Blagojevich says today’s House Democrats would have impeached Lincoln

Former Illinois governor Rod R. Blagojevich (D), who was impeached by his state’s legislature and is now serving a 14-year term in federal prison for corruption, said in an op-ed published Wednesday that today’s House Democrats would have impeached Abraham Lincoln on multiple counts.

“First, today’s Democrats would have impeached Lincoln for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power when he unilaterally issued his Emancipation Proclamation,” Blagojevich wrote in Newsmax. “Lincoln didn’t ask Congress for permission when he declared an end to nearly 250 years of slavery and offered freedom to millions of slaves in the American South. He neither consulted Congress nor sought its consent before he acted.”

In 2018, Trump said he was considering a commutation of Blagojevich’s sentence for convictions in 2010 related to trying to sell President Barack Obama’s Senate seat, among other campaign finance violations. Trump later backed away from doing so.

Blagojevich was a contestant on Trump’s NBC reality show “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2010, after he was indicted but before his convictions. Trump praised Blagojevich at the time as having “a lot of guts” to appear on the program.

By: John Wagner