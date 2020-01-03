House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has held off sending articles of impeachment — alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — to the Senate as Democrats seek guarantees about witnesses and documents to be subpoenaed regarding Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine.
At the heart of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
RNC says backlash to impeachment bolstered fundraising
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel asserted Friday that backlash against the Democratic-led impeachment of Trump had helped boost fundraising totals for the president and his party.
“Democrats’ baseless impeachment charade has only made support for @realDonaldTrump stronger,” McDaniel said in a tweet. “His accomplishments combined with the largest grassroots, data-driven ground game in @GOP history puts us in prime position for victory on Nov 3!”
McDaniel pointed to a Washington Post report that Trump’s political operation headed into 2020 with nearly $200 million on hand, according to party officials, giving him a financial war chest that vastly outstrips the resources of his Democratic opponents.
Trump’s reelection campaign, the Republican Party and two joint fundraising committees together raised a record $154 million in the final three months of the year, party officials told The Post.
Trump scheduled to appear at event with evangelicals
Trump plans to travel to Miami on Friday afternoon for an event marking the launch of an Evangelicals for Trump Coalition.
The group’s formation comes in the wake of an editorial last month in the evangelical magazine Christianity Today calling for Trump’s removal from office. In the weeks since, Trump has sought to shore up his standing among a group that voted overwhelmingly for him in the 2016 presidential election against Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Trump has no other public events on his schedule Friday but could address the nation earlier in the day regarding the U.S. airstrike that killed Soleimani. He has been staying at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., where he spent the holidays, and he plans to return there after the event in Miami.
McConnell, Schumer plan to address impeachment in addresses on the Senate floor
Both McConnell and Schumer plan to discuss the status of impeachment proceedings in addresses on the Senate floor shortly after noon on Friday.
The two leaders did not communicate over the holidays about how to break the impasse on the scope of an impeachment trial, according to congressional aides who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share the status of private deliberations.
Schumer has been pressing for a guarantee that the trial will include subpoenas of certain documents as well as some witnesses who did not participate in the House impeachment proceedings, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton.
McConnell has said that the Senate should wait to decide about witnesses until after hearing opening statements from House impeachment managers and Trump’s attorneys, and the senators have an opportunity to submit written questions to both sides. That is the model that was used during the impeachment trial of Bill Clinton, and McConnell has argued that there is no reason to deviate from that.
McConnell has also said he would be unconcerned if a trial never takes place.
Americans roughly divided on whether voters should decide Trump’s fate rather than the Senate
Nearly 6 in 10 Americans think Trump has committed an impeachable offense, but the public is more evenly split on whether voters should decide his fate in this year’s elections rather than have the Senate remove him from office, according to a new poll.
The 538-Ipsos poll also finds that congressional Democrats, Republicans and Trump alike get low marks from the public for how they are handling the impeachment process.
The poll finds that 57 percent of Americans think Trump has committed an impeachable offense, while 40 percent think he has not. Of those who think he has, 50 percent are “absolutely certain,” while 31 percent are “pretty certain.”
Meanwhile, 51 percent say voters should ultimately determine Trump’s fate, while 47 percent say he should be removed from office by the Senate. Separately, a Washington Post average of 16 national polls in December found 47 percent supported impeaching and removing Trump, while 48 percent were opposed.
