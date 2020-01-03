Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) are both scheduled to deliver floor speeches Friday amid a continuing impasse over the scope and timing of an impeachment trial of President Trump.

Their expected addresses come on a day with the U.S. airstrike authorized by Trump that killed Iran’s most powerful military commander, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, dominating headlines.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has held off sending articles of impeachment — alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — to the Senate as Democrats seek guarantees about witnesses and documents to be subpoenaed regarding Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine.

At the heart of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

