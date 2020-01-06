The crux of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
●Top Republican suggests changing Senate rules to begin Trump impeachment trial within days.
●Escalating U.S.-Iran tensions scramble the politics of Trump’s impeachment.
●Least deliberative Senate faces weighty task of holding Trump’s impeachment trial.
Which senators support removing Trump | Which House members voted to impeach Trump | House resolution impeaching Trump | Other key documents
Gingrich says Pelosi is making Trump stronger
Former House speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) sharply criticized Pelosi on Monday for holding onto the articles of impeachment, saying she is devaluing the impeachment process.
“It’s hard for me to explain what Speaker Pelosi thinks she’s doing,” Gingrich, who presided over the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998. “The more she plays games, the more she devalues the impeachment process and turns it from an historic event to just politics.”
“Every day that she drags this out, she makes it look more political, less serious,” Gingrich added. … I don’t understand her strategy … The longer this goes on, the stronger President Trump is getting.”
Hawley presses resolution to dismiss case against Trump
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) pressed the case for a resolution he plans to introduce Monday that would change the Senate rules to allow it to dismiss the impeachment case against Trump if Pelosi does not send articles of impeachment to the chamber.
“Nancy Pelosi is attempting to obstruct a Senate trial. That’s all there is to it,” Hawley, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said during an appearance on Fox News’s “Fox & Friends.” “It’s time for us to take action to say if you’re not going to prosecute your case, we’re throwing it out.”
Hawley’s appearance Monday came a day after Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) suggested that Republicans should try to change Senate rules to begin a trial in coming days without receiving the documents.
Hawley said he considers Graham’s idea “another option.”
“The Senate has to act. We have to say, ‘Send up these articles, or we’re moving on without you,’ ” said Hawley, who accused Pelosi of “trying to be the leader of the Senate and control what we do.”
In reality, both proposals face long odds. It would take 60 votes to pass a resolution on impeachment outside a trial and 67 votes to change the impeachment rules. That threshold would require Democratic support, since Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has only 53 Republicans — and Democrats would be loath to undercut Pelosi.
Freshman Rep. Sherrill would like to see action from Pelosi soon
Rep. Mikie Sherrill (N.J.), a freshman Democrat elected in a district carried by Trump in 2016, said Monday that she is hopeful that Pelosi transmits the two articles of impeachment soon.
“I would anticipate it wouldn’t be too long,” Sherrill said during an appearance on CNN.
Asked if she would like Pelosi to transmit the articles soon, Sherill said: “I do. I think I want, I think my district wants, I think the nation wants some resolution to this.”
Sherrill said the timing of hostilities with Iran should not affect the timing, arguing that an impeachment trial would not undermine Trump’s authority.
Trump, back in Washington, has no public events scheduled Monday
Trump, who returned to Washington on Sunday night after spending the holidays at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, has no public appearances planned on Monday.
He is scheduled to participate in a ceremony for newly appointed ambassadors to Washington late Monday morning. That event is closed to the press.
Congressional Republicans prepare to step up pressure on Pelosi
As they return to Washington this week after the holiday recess, congressional Republicans are preparing to step up pressure on Pelosi to transmit the articles of impeachment, a strategy they highlighted Sunday.
“It’s now been almost three weeks, and she hasn’t taken any action,” Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Tex.) told Fox News. “She’s let that progressive, socialist, Democratic mob walk her into a box canyon. She’s put a gun to her own head and she’s looking for Mitch McConnell to give her a way out, and he’s not going to do that.”
Multiple Democratic officials expect Pelosi to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate as soon as this week — though Pelosi’s office said Friday that no decision has been made and declined to detail her plans.
In a letter to colleagues late Sunday, Pelosi said that the House would vote on a war powers resolution this week to limit Trump’s military actions against Iran, warning that his order last week for a lethal strike against a top Iranian commander risked a serious escalation of tensions in the Middle East. She made no mention of plans related to impeachment.
Senior Democrats, including two who appeared on the Sunday shows before lawmakers returned from the two-week congressional recess, have defended the delay in transmitting the articles.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that the maneuver has been successful in highlighting the positions of Senate Republicans on the trial — and holding them accountable.
“One success this has already had is flushing out McConnell, showing he is working in cahoots with the president — that he has made himself an active participant in the president’s coverup,” said Schiff, who is expected to be named as an impeachment manager. “So the American people needed to see that, and now they do.”
Likewise, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) — said on ABC’s “This Week” that Pelosi “has done a very good job here,” predicting that if she’d sent the articles in December, “McConnell could have well just voted for dismissal the day before or after Christmas.”