As they return to Washington this week, congressional Republicans are stepping up pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to transmit articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate, allowing a trial to begin in the chamber.

Pelosi has been holding on to the documents as Democrats seek guarantees about the scope of a Senate trial. Meanwhile, some GOP senators are maneuvering to either launch a trial without the consent of the House or dismiss the articles of impeachment stemming from Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine.

The crux of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

