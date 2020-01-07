The crux of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
Trump highlights objections to Bolton testimony
Trump on Tuesday highlighted the view of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) that a Senate impeachment trial should be limited to the same testimony and evidence considered by the House — a standard that would preclude hearing testimony from Bolton.
“Worth repeating,” Rubio said in a tweet retweeted by the president to his nearly 70 million followers. “The testimony & evidence considered in a Senate impeachment trial should be the same testimony & evidence the House relied upon when they passed the Articles of Impeachment. Our job is to vote on what the House passed, not to conduct an open ended inquiry.”
Bolton’s surprise announcement on Monday that he is willing to testify in the Senate complicated the political calculus for Republicans, many of whom have rallied around the idea of a quick trial with few if any witnesses.
But Bolton’s announcement bolstered Senate Democrats, who want to subpoena Trump’s former national security adviser and several other officials who declined to participate in the House impeachment proceedings.
Amid a spate of other morning tweets and retweets focused on impeachment and tensions with Iran, Trump also highlighted posts by Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) complaining about “stunts” by Pelosi.
“Speaker Pelosi argued to the American people it was imperative that impeachment move forward ASAP because @realDonaldTrump was a threat to the country,” Graham tweeted. “Now she is sitting on the Articles and trying to run the Senate — denying President Trump his day in court. President Trump and America deserve better!”
Spotlight intensifies on Pelosi as House reconvenes
The spotlight on Pelosi will intensify as the House reconvenes for its new session Tuesday night.
Democratic officials last week predicted Pelosi would deliver the articles of impeachment to the Senate as soon as this week, though the speaker has kept her plans quiet and her office has refused to detail her timeline.
Pelosi has been holding the two charges — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — in hopes of strengthening the hand of Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) in negotiating with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for witnesses.
Bolton’s statement on Monday that he is prepared to testify in the Senate seemed to create a shift in leverage in favor of the Democrats.
Under current rules, the House must pass a resolution naming its impeachment managers before a Senate trial begins. Pelosi has indicated the focus of the House this week will be on a war powers resolution to limit Trump’s military actions against Iran.
But with lawmakers back in Washington, a barrage of questions is likely about her intentions on delivering the articles of impeachment.
Trump to welcome Greek prime minister to White House
Trump is scheduled to welcome Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the White House on Tuesday afternoon. The visit includes an Oval Office meeting, part of which will be open to the press.
Trump has used similar meetings with world leaders to air grievances about the impeachment process and discuss other news of the day.
Trump has no other public events on his schedule Tuesday.
Trump highlights tweet downplaying significance of possible Bolton testimony
Trump late Monday night highlighted a suggestion by the Washington Examiner’s Byron York that testimony by Bolton could be less consequential than some think because the White House could assert executive privilege to limit his answers.
“The White House can assert executive privilege,” York said in a tweet retweeted by Trump. “It’s not Bolton’s privilege; it’s the president’s. If executive privilege covers anything, it is a talk between president and top adviser on matters of foreign policy.”
York attached a piece he wrote for the Examiner in which he called Bolton’s statement on Monday that he is prepared to testify in the Senate “an important development.”
But, York wrote: “Testimony that is billed as dramatic, and even explosive, might be somewhat less exciting in reality.”
Trump’s retweet included no commentary of his own.