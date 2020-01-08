House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) remained in a standoff Wednesday over the timing and scope of a Senate impeachment trial, while President Trump prepared to address the nation about hostilities with Iran.

Pelosi signaled late Tuesday that she would not transmit the two articles of impeachment — for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — centered on Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine until McConnell unveils a resolution laying out the proposed rules of a trial.

The crux of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

