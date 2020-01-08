The crux of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
Kaine expresses hope Republicans will vote for witnesses
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) expressed hope that key witnesses would appear at a Senate impeachment trial even if it opens without an agreement with Republicans on who will be called.
Kaine spoke a day after McConnell said he has the votes to launch a trial in which there would be no determination on witnesses before opening statements from House impeachment managers and lawyers for Trump, as well as an opportunity for senators to question both sides.
Kaine said he expects Republicans would have a hard time voting against Democratic motions to call witnesses with direct knowledge of Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine, including former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.
“When the Republicans are faced with the motion, why wouldn’t you want to have John Bolton come? You’ve got to have Mick Mulvaney come,” Kaine said. “It’s going to be very hard for them to live up to the oath of impartial justice and turn a blind eye to evidence that’s out there that bears on the questions in this trial.”
Asked if Pelosi should go ahead and transmit the articles of impeachment, Kaine said: “I don’t need to tell the speaker what to do, but I’ll tell you this: My intuition is we’ll be in a trial soon.”
Trump says he’ll address nation on hostilities with Iran
Trump plans to address the nation on hostilities with Iran on Wednesday morning, he indicated in a tweet on Tuesday night, as a trial on his impeachment looms in the Senate.
Trump announced his planned address in a tweet after Iranian forces launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against two military bases in Iraq, marking the most significant Iranian attack in the growing conflict with the United States.
“All is well!” Trump said in his tweet. “Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!”
An advisory on Trump’s schedule issued Tuesday night by the White House did not include the advertised address, and it remains unclear what time Trump plans to speak. He does not have any other public events scheduled on Wednesday.
Pelosi signals she will not transmit articles until McConnell unveils trial rules
Pelosi signaled Tuesday night that she will not transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate and appoint House impeachment managers until McConnell unveils a proposed resolution laying out the rules of Senate trial.
“It is important that he immediately publish this resolution, so that, as I have said before, we can see the arena in which we will be participating, appoint managers and transmit the articles to the Senate,” Pelosi said in a letter to Democratic colleagues.
Though the House voted on Dec. 18 to impeach the president, Pelosi has declined to send the two articles of impeachment to the Senate, effectively hamstringing the chamber from launching the trial.
“In December, the House upheld its constitutional duty to defend democracy For The People, honoring our Founders’ vision for a Republic,” Pelosi said in her letter. “Soon, the Senate will have the opportunity to honor its oath to ‘do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws.’ ”
She also took aim at McConnell, saying he had “made clear that his loyalty is to the President and not the Constitution.”
McConnell said Tuesday that he is prepared to begin Trump’s impeachment trial with no agreement with Democrats on witnesses.
At a news conference on Tuesday, he announced that he has the votes to begin the trial in the format that he and most of his members have long envisioned: opening arguments for both the House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team, as well as ample time for senators to submit questions in writing.
Growing number of Senate Democrats express impatience
A growing number of members of the Senate Democratic caucus are becoming impatient with the delay in transmitting the articles of impeachment and saying it’s time to begin the trial.
“I think it needs to start; I really do,” Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) told reporters on Tuesday. He argued that the delay helped prompt former national security adviser John Bolton’s statement Monday that he would be willing to testify in the Senate, and added: “Let us do what we have to do over here.”
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said now that it is clear McConnell has Republicans in line against a witness deal, “I think the time has passed. She should send the articles over.”
Meanwhile, asked whether Pelosi should transmit the articles to the Senate promptly, Sen. Angus King (I-Me.) said, “I think that’s up to her.”
“But I do think we need to get this thing going,” he added.