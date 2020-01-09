House Armed Services Chairman Adam Smith (D-Wash.), a top lieutenant of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), said Thursday that she should go ahead and transmit the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate and allow a trial to begin.

Smith’s high-profile break with Pelosi came as she prepared to hold a morning news conference where she is certain to get questions about her ongoing impasse with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Pelosi has said she first wants McConnell to unveil the rules of a trial regarding Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine.

The crux of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

