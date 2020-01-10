The Republican-controlled Senate awaited word Friday from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on when she would transmit the articles of impeachment against President Trump, with some speculating she would announce her intentions by the end of the day.

Pelosi told reporters on Thursday that she probably would send the articles “soon” but continued to insist that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) should first release a resolution laying out rules of a trial focused on Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine.

The crux of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that President Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

