The crux of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that President Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
Sanders says McConnell trying to prevent witnesses who want to testify from appearing
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Friday accused McConnell of seeking to prevent witnesses who want to testify at a Senate trial from appearing.
“Last I heard, when you have a trial, you get witnesses, right?” Sanders, a Democratic presidential candidate, said during an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show. “It is astounding to me that we have Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader, trying to prevent witnesses, some of whom want to testify, from being present in the trial.”
McConnell has rebuffed Democratic requests to guarantee certain witnesses will appear. Instead, he has said senators should vote on whether to hear from witnesses after hearing opening statements from House impeachment managers and lawyers for Trump and having an opportunity to submit questions to both sides.
Asked if he thinks Pelosi should go ahead and transmit the articles of impeachment, Sanders did not answer directly.
“I think now the responsibility is with McConnell, and I hope McConnell does what the American people want: Give a fair trial. That means we have witnesses who will testify.”
Senate awaits word from Pelosi on articles of impeachment
The Republican-controlled Senate awaited word Friday from Pelosi on when she would transmit the articles of impeachment against Trump, with some speculating she would announce her intentions by the end of the day.
McConnell predicted during a private lunch Thursday that Pelosi could send the articles of impeachment as soon as Friday — and told his colleagues to be ready for a trial to begin as soon as next week.
“She said it will be soon, and hopefully it will be soon,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) said after the GOP conference luncheon. “The speculation at lunch was that it will be this week, come over at the end of this week. ... But we’re speculating.”
At a news conference earlier Thursday, Pelosi said she was still waiting for McConnell to unveil a resolution outlining the rules of a Senate trial, a step she said was necessary to inform her choice of House impeachment managers.
“We need to see the arena in which we are sending our managers. Is that too much to ask?” Pelosi said.
But Pelosi signaled she would not wait much longer.
“I’m not holding them indefinitely,” she added. “I’ll send them over when I’m ready. And that will probably be soon.”
The House approved two articles of impeachment — for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — three weeks ago.
McCarthy says Pelosi ‘too embarrassed’ to send articles of impeachment
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) taunted Pelosi in a tweet Friday morning, saying she was “too embarrassed” to send articles of impeachment to the Senate.
“Democrats chose to push the thinnest, weakest impeachment in American history through the House,” McCarthy tweeted. “They didn’t do their homework and now Speaker Pelosi is too embarrassed to send their articles to the Senate.”
Republicans seek to highlight Democratic unease with Pelosi’s posture
Republicans sought Friday to keep a spotlight on Democrats who have broken with Pelosi by saying it is time to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel went on Twitter early Friday morning to highlight a tweet from McConnell in which he claimed Pelosi was creating “bipartisan unity.”
“This is a challenging time to create bipartisan agreement,” McConnell wrote. “But Speaker Pelosi has managed to do the impossible. She has created growing bipartisan unity — in opposition to her own reckless games with impeachment.”
In fact, several Democrats who had questioned Pelosi’s strategy backed away from their comments on Thursday.
The most notable was House Armed Services Chairman Adam Smith (D-Wash.), who called on Pelosi to transmit the articles in a televised interview Thursday morning, only to reverse course within hours.
“I think it was perfectly advisable for the speaker to try to leverage that to try to get a better deal,” Smith said on CNN. “At this point it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen.”
Shortly before Pelosi addressed reporters, Smith walked back his comments in a tweet, saying he “misspoke.”
Trump barely mentions impeachment at political rally in Ohio
At his first political rally of 2020, Trump spoke for nearly 90 minutes in Toledo on Thursday night but did not offer his regular defense of the circumstances surrounding his impeachment or weigh in on a Senate trial.
He made a few passing references to it but didn’t explicitly discuss it, focusing instead on his recent actions in Iran, as well as his normal attacks on Democrats and the media.
At one point while insulting Democrats, he said they were “wasting their time with demented hoaxes.” He said anyone else who had to deal with the investigations he had since taking office would “be in the corner with their thumb in their mouth saying, ‘Mommy, Mommy, take me home.’ ”
Later, during an aside, he blamed the “Squad” of four freshman congresswomen of color, for getting Democrats “into this impeachment hoax.” He then suggested that Pelosi was afraid of them.