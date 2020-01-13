The crux of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that President Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
GOP senators certain to face questions about Trump’s call for an ‘outright dismissal’
As they return to Washington on Monday, Republican senators are certain to face questions about Trump’s tweet on Sunday calling for an “outright dismissal” of the impeachment case against him.
“Many believe that by the Senate giving credence to a trial based on the no evidence, no crime, read the transcripts, ‘no pressure’ Impeachment Hoax, rather than an outright dismissal, it gives the partisan Democrat Witch Hunt credibility that it otherwise does not have. I agree!” Trump tweeted on Sunday afternoon.
McConnell last week signed onto a resolution from Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) to allow for the dismissal of the obstruction of the charges against Trump because Pelosi has not yet transferred the articles to the Senate for a trial.
Preparations underway for historic Senate trial
Preparations are underway in the Senate for a historic trial of Trump expected to begin this week after the House transmits the two articles of impeachment to that chamber.
Pelosi has said she will meet with House Democrats on Tuesday morning to discuss the timing of a vote on appointing impeachment managers — the half-dozen lawmakers who will prosecute the case and transmit the charges to the Senate.
A trial could start as early as Wednesday, if the House acts quickly, though lawmakers and aides have speculated that it will not begin in earnest until next week. Several days of procedural matters are expected to take place first.
The exact contours of the trial also remain unclear.
Senate Republicans have rallied behind the precedent set during President Bill Clinton’s 1999 impeachment trial, in which the case for removal was presented and rebutted before decisions were made about calling witnesses or seeking further evidence.
Democrats are pressing for several witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who declined to participate in House impeachment proceedings.
McConnell has signaled the possibility of ending the trial without any witnesses, though at least some in his caucus — most notably Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) — are not fully on board with that strategy.
Trump has sent mixed signals. In recent days, he has renewed calls for a trial to include the Bidens, for example. But in a tweet on Sunday, he backed the idea of an “outright dismissal” of the case against him.
Ahead of Senate trial, Trump has high-profile appearances scheduled
As preparations accelerate for his Senate trial, Trump has several high-profile appearances scheduled in coming days.
On Monday, he and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to attend the college football national championship game in New Orleans between Louisiana State University and Clemson University.
Trump is scheduled to leave the White House shortly after 4 p.m. He often stops on the South Lawn before boarding Marine One to take questions from reporters on impeachment and other subjects.
On Tuesday, Trump has planned an evening “Keep America Great” campaign rally in Milwaukee. In the past, he has used such rallies to air his grievances about the impeachment process and the Democrats leading it.
Trump carried Wisconsin by less than a percentage point against Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. The state is key to the Republican nominee’s chances next year.
House and Senate returns to Washington on Monday
Both House and Senate members return to Washington on Monday ahead of a pivotal week in the impeachment process.
Pelosi plans a late afternoon meeting with leaders of her chamber before the Tuesday morning meeting with the full House Democratic caucus to discuss moving forward with the naming of impeachment managers and transmitting articles of impeachment.
On Sunday, Pelosi said that Trump is “impeached for life” regardless of “any gamesmanship” by McConnell (R-Ky.), whom she accused of orchestrating a “coverup” and repeatedly chastised for signaling that he is not interested in fully weighing the House’s charges.
“Dismissing is a coverup. Dismissing is a coverup. If they want to go that route again, the senators who are thinking now about voting for witnesses or not — they will have to be accountable for not having a fair trial,” Pelosi said on ABC News’s “This Week.”
A pact with Trump on impeachment? McConnell’s Kentucky backers demand it.
FLORENCE, Ky. — It is not easy these days to lose as a Republican running in ruby-red Kentucky. But that is what happened here in November in the governor’s race, when the caustic incumbent managed to alienate enough of his base to fall just short.
This year, another polarizing and unpopular Republican will be up for reelection in the Bluegrass State. But McConnell has at least one key advantage that former governor Matt Bevin did not: As perhaps the most powerful man on Capitol Hill, he is positioned to drive a stake through efforts to oust a Republican who remains indisputably admired among Kentucky voters: Trump.
The Senate majority leader’s insistence that he will coordinate Trump’s impeachment trial with the White House — and that he has no intention of being impartial — has provoked howls of protest from Democrats. On Sunday, Pelosi accused McConnell of orchestrating a “coverup” of Trump’s actions.
It has also prompted speculation that he could jeopardize his slender majority by exposing Republicans in swing or Democratic-leaning states to accusations that they went along with a rigged process running counter to the Constitution.But here in Kentucky, it just looks like savvy politics.
