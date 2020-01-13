In just a matter of days, the Senate is expected to launch a historic trial of President Trump, marking just the third time a U.S. president will have faced potential removal from office following impeachment by the House.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has said her chamber will vote to appoint House impeachment managers and transmit the two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — by the end of the week despite no upfront agreement with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on whether witnesses will be called.

The crux of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that President Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

