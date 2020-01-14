House Democrats are scheduled to huddle behind closed doors at 9 a.m. on Tuesday to discuss strategy and the timing of the transmission to the Senate of the two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Pelosi has signaled that a vote will take place on a measure that will include the appointment of House impeachment managers by the end of this week but has not specified when it will take place.

Senators are preparing for the formal launch of the trial in coming days. McConnell has said that he wants the trial — only the third impeachment of a president in U.S. history — to follow the format used 21 years ago in the trial of President Bill Clinton.

Under those rules, House impeachment managers and lawyers for Trump would first give opening statements and then senators would have an opportunity to present written questions to both sides. Only at that point would the Senate decide whether to call witnesses.

Republicans are maneuvering behind the scenes about that vexing issue, after former national security adviser John Bolton said last week that he would be willing to testify if he receives a Senate subpoena.