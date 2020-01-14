The crux of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
Rep. Jordan says he’s still willing to help Trump legal team at Senate trial
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said Tuesday that he remains willing to assist Trump’s legal team in a Senate trial.
“I’d gladly do it, but that’s a call for other people,” Jordan said during an appearance on Fox News.
House GOP leaders in recent weeks have advocated for Trump’s most aggressive defenders in their chamber — including Jordan — to cross the Rotunda and help White House counsel Pat A. Cipollone rebut the charges against the president.
But McConnell and his fellow GOP senators have expressed concerns to Trump that a House-led defense could offend Senate moderates. Trump, they argue, has already won the backing of the GOP base, so he and his team need to focus on ensuring Republican unity on an acquittal.
During the interview, Jordan also argued that if Democrats are successful in calling witnesses they want during a Senate trial, Republicans should call witnesses they want, including the whistleblower whose anonymous complaint sparked the impeachment inquiry.
Rep. Jeffries says McConnell running Senate like ‘a wholly owned subsidiary of the Trump administration’
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, on Tuesday accused McConnell of running the Senate “like it’s a wholly owned subsidiary of the Trump administration.”
His accusation referred to comments made by McConnell last month that he was working in “total coordination” with the White House on the anticipated Senate trial.
Asked during an interview on MSNBC if he trusts the Senate trial will be fair, Jeffries said he does not.
“There’s no reason to believe that Mitch McConnell will ever change his perspective as it relates to essentially running the Senate like it’s a wholly owned subsidiary of the Trump administration,” he said.
Jeffries also defended Pelosi for holding onto the articles of impeachment for several weeks, noting that several GOP senators have indicated in recent days that they are interested in hearing from witnesses.
“So that’s progress that hadn’t necessarily taken place,” Jeffries said.
Trump heading to Wisconsin for campaign rally
As the impeachment process moves forward on Capitol Hill, Trump plans to head to Wisconsin on Tuesday for a “Keep America Great” campaign rally.
In the past, he has used such rallies to air his grievances about the impeachment process and the Democrats leading it.
Trump carried Wisconsin by less than a percentage point against Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. The state is key to the Republican nominee’s chances next year.
Trump is scheduled to take the stage in Milwaukee at 7 p.m. local time, shortly before the Democratic debate in Des Moines — the last before the Iowa caucuses — gets underway.
Trump has no other public events on his schedule on Tuesday.
House Democrats to huddle behind closed doors
House Democrats are scheduled to huddle behind closed doors at 9 a.m. on Tuesday to discuss strategy and the timing of the transmission to the Senate of the two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Pelosi has signaled that a vote will take place on a measure that will include the appointment of House impeachment managers by the end of this week but has not specified when it will take place.
Senators are preparing for the formal launch of the trial in coming days. McConnell has said that he wants the trial — only the third impeachment of a president in U.S. history — to follow the format used 21 years ago in the trial of President Bill Clinton.
Under those rules, House impeachment managers and lawyers for Trump would first give opening statements and then senators would have an opportunity to present written questions to both sides. Only at that point would the Senate decide whether to call witnesses.
Republicans are maneuvering behind the scenes about that vexing issue, after former national security adviser John Bolton said last week that he would be willing to testify if he receives a Senate subpoena.
The House voted Dec. 18 to impeach Trump, but Pelosi has held the two articles as she sought concessions from McConnell on witnesses. He refused to budge and Pelosi relented last week.
Pelosi compares Trump’s response to impeachment to Clinton’s
In a predawn tweet Tuesday, Pelosi shared a chart that seeks to make the case for the obstruction of Congress charge against Trump by comparing how he responded to the impeachment inquiry to how President Bill Clinton responded in 1998.
This is why President Trump was impeached for obstruction of Congress, and why a Senate trial with no witnesses or documents is a cover-up. #EndTheCoverUp #DefendOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/w9Gl5VmjBu— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 14, 2020
The chart, for example, says that Trump blocked 12 “key” witnesses from testifying while Clinton did not block any. It also says that Clinton produced 90,000 pages of documents relevant to his inquiry while Trump has produced none.
“This is why President Trump was impeached for obstruction of Congress, and why a Senate trial with no witnesses or documents is a cover-up,” Pelosi said in her tweet.
Trump thanks Sen. Rick Scott for disparaging Pelosi
Trump went on Twitter after midnight as he flew back from the national college football game in New Orleans to share a clip from a television interview in which Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) disparaged Pelosi for holding on to the articles of impeachment.
“Clearly, what’s Pelosi’s done is just a circus,” Scott said during a clip of an appearance on CNBC on Monday. “It’s a sham. I mean, she said it was so important to get it done back in December, didn’t have time to have witnesses come, and now she wants to tell us how to do the trial in the Senate. … We’re playing this game that Pelosi has. She just hates Trump.”
In his own words, Trump added: “Thank you to Rick Scott. This Impeachment Hoax is an outrage!”
Talks underway for Trump to visit India as impeachment heats up
NEW DELHI — Indian and U.S. officials are discussing a potential visit by Trump to New Delhi as early as next month, two people with knowledge of the talks said.
They emphasized that the talks were preliminary and subject to change, particularly in light of the impeachment process in the United States. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.
If finalized, the visit would be Trump’s first to India as president. The United States has sought to cultivate India as a partner and potential counterweight to China, and Trump has spoken of his “great admiration” for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In September, the two men appeared together, clasping hands and smiling, at a rally Modi held for Indian Americans in Houston.
