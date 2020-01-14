Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) plans to meet behind closed doors Tuesday morning with fellow House Democrats as she prepares to transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate, setting the stage for a historic trial of President Trump.

The meeting could clarify the timing of a vote to name House impeachment managers and the subsequent start of a trial in the chamber controlled by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Senators have been maneuvering behind the scenes about whether the trial should include witnesses and who might be summoned to testify.

The crux of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

