Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is poised Wednesday morning to unveil the team of House managers who will prosecute the case against President Trump in the historic impeachment trial expected to get underway Thursday in the Senate.

Later Wednesday, the House is expected to vote on a resolution that will trigger the transmission of the articles of impeachment to the Senate. The House managers plan to walk the articles across the Capitol and present them to the chamber led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has repeatedly characterized the House case as weak.

The crux of the case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

