House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) said Wednesday night that House managers sought an affidavit from former national security adviser John Bolton during the impeachment trial and he refused.

Bolton, who declined to participate in the House impeachment inquiry, issued a statement in early January saying he was prepared to testify in a Senate trial if he were subpoenaed.

Appearing on MSNBC on Wednesday night, Schiff said the request for an affidavit was made after the Senate voted largely along party lines not to hear from witnesses, including Bolton, during the trial.

“I can tell you that after the Senate voted not to hear witnesses — after they voted to be the first impeachment trial in history without witnesses, we did approach John Bolton’s counsel and asked if Mr. Bolton would be willing to submit an affidavit under oath, describing what he observed in terms of the president’s Ukraine misconduct, and he refused,” Schiff said.

He added that it appears Bolton is intent on holding onto his knowledge for publication of his forthcoming book.