The crux of the case against Trump was the allegation that he withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son. Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was vice president.
Hillary Clinton says voters should ‘follow Romney’s lead’
Hillary Clinton, the Democrat defeated by Trump in the 2016 presidential race, urged Americans to “follow Mitt Romney’s lead” and vote against Trump in November.
Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in an interview scheduled to be broadcast Thursday, Clinton said she was not surprised by the Senate’s acquittal of Trump but was “still disappointed that not more of the Republicans were willing to take the stand that Mitt Romney took.”
“We’re now moving on, but I hope that voters and Americans of all political stripes actually pay attention and say to themselves, ‘Hey, [Trump] has to be held accountable,’ and now the way to do that is in the election,” Clinton said. “Now it’s voters who are going to have to say, ‘Okay, I have to take responsibility for this and follow Mitt Romney’s lead.’
Trump to deliver remarks at noon on Senate acquittal
Trump plans to speak to the nation Thursday about his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The address is scheduled at noon from the East Room of the White House.
Trump advertised his appearance in a tweet on Wednesday, saying he would “discuss our Country’s VICTORY on the Impeachment Hoax!”
Pelosi is also certain to face questions about the impeachment process when she holds a weekly news conference, scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m.
Hours after Trump’s impeachment acquittal, Pelosi and Trump will address Christian prayer gathering
Hours after a deeply divided Senate voted to acquit Trump of two impeachment charges, he is scheduled to address a huge gathering Thursday morning of Christian lawmakers and others founded as an attempt to display reconciliation and bridge-building.
Just before his address, Pelosi will deliver “a prayer for the poor and persecuted,” according to the program placed on attendees’ plates Thursday morning.
The annual National Prayer Breakfast brings more than 3,000 people to Washington for a couple days of networking, prayer and meetings — including the central event, the breakfast, at which the president always speaks.
Founded in 1953, the event is intended to “unite individuals of different nationalities, religions and political perspectives through the power of prayer,” said the formal invitation for the breakfast. It is hosted by U.S. lawmakers from both parties.
Yovanovitch says she has no regrets about speaking out about Trump
Marie Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to Ukraine who was ousted by Trump, said in an op-ed published Thursday that she has no regrets about having testified during the House impeachment proceedings.
“It has been shocking to experience the storm of criticism, lies and malicious conspiracies that have preceded and followed my public testimony, but I have no regrets,” Yovanovitch said in the piece for The Washington Post. “I did — we did — what our conscience called us to do. We did what the gift of U.S. citizenship requires us to do.”
Trump lashes out at Romney in early morning tweet
Trump lashed out at Romney in an early morning tweet on Thursday in which he faulted the only Republican senator who voted to convict him on an article of impeachment for losing the 2012 presidential election.
“Had failed presidential candidate @MittRomney devoted the same energy and anger to defeating a faltering Barack Obama as he sanctimoniously does to me, he could have won the election,” Trump tweeted.
Schiff says House managers sought affidavit from Bolton
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) said Wednesday night that House managers sought an affidavit from former national security adviser John Bolton during the impeachment trial and he refused.
Bolton, who declined to participate in the House impeachment inquiry, issued a statement in early January saying he was prepared to testify in a Senate trial if he were subpoenaed.
Appearing on MSNBC on Wednesday night, Schiff said the request for an affidavit was made after the Senate voted largely along party lines not to hear from witnesses, including Bolton, during the trial.
“I can tell you that after the Senate voted not to hear witnesses — after they voted to be the first impeachment trial in history without witnesses, we did approach John Bolton’s counsel and asked if Mr. Bolton would be willing to submit an affidavit under oath, describing what he observed in terms of the president’s Ukraine misconduct, and he refused,” Schiff said.
He added that it appears Bolton is intent on holding onto his knowledge for publication of his forthcoming book.
Schiff also said that “absolutely no decision” has been made about whether the House will subpoena Bolton for testimony about Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine. Earlier this week, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said such a subpoena is “likely.”
Romney stepped out of line and pro-Trump media isn’t happy
The onslaught of abuse that Romney predicted would come after he broke ranks with Republicans by voting to convict Trump of abuse of power Wednesday continued materializing overnight as conservative media figures came out in full force to denounce him.
Romney was the only Republican to vote to remove Trump from office, explaining his decision in an emotional speech on the Senate floor where he cited his faith and a duty to uphold the Constitution. While Democrats praised Romney’s courage, the right — led by vocal pro-Trump commentators — immediately attacked after the president was acquitted of impeachment charges.
“Utah’s junior senator reminded us of why he couldn’t connect with most regular, working-class people,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham said Wednesday night. “They don’t like politicians who claim to be holier than thou when they’re really just sticking a shiv in your back.”
