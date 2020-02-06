President Trump plans to deliver remarks to the nation on Thursday, a day after his acquittal on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress nearly along party lines in a historic Senate trial.

Trump lashed out in an early morning tweet against Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah), the only Republican to vote to convict him on an article of impeachment. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who launched the impeachment proceedings, is also scheduled to appear before reporters on Thursday.

The crux of the case against Trump was the allegation that he withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son. Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was vice president.

