During a morning television appearance, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) touted an idea gaining traction among Republicans: a resolution to “expunge” the House’s impeachment of Trump.

The move, which GOP lawmakers say would take place if the party regains control of the House next year, comes in response to assertions by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that Trump has been “impeached forever” despite his acquittal in the Senate.

“Honestly, when we’re back in charge, we can have a vote, we can have a resolution that would seek to expunge the impeachment,” Roy said on Fox News. “I don’t know if it will carry any legal weight, but we can send a loud message that this was a political, partisan effort, and then get busy. We can do that on the first day and then get busy doing the job the American people want us to do.”

Roy argued that the stain of impeachment would be attached to Pelosi and other Democrats, not Trump.