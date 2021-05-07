Ohio GOP Chairman Bob Paduchik said it is not the vote itself that led to Gonzalez’s public reprimand but that the congressman backed what he called “an unconstitutional, politically motivated process that served no purpose.”
“Republicans and Democratic members alike have the right to vote in any way they so choose,” Paduchik said in an emailed statement. “This committee also has a right to stand on principle and conviction.”
The state party censure was a long time coming, given the amount of backlash Gonzalez faced among Republicans back home for his Jan. 13 vote. At the end of February, Trump made his first 2022 primary endorsement against an incumbent Republican, throwing his support behind former Trump White House aide Max Miller, who is challenging Gonzalez for his seat in the Cleveland and Akron suburbs.
Gonzalez’s spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.
The Ohio congressman is not the first among the Republicans who voted to impeach Trump to face political repercussions. Almost all of the 10 House Republicans have been admonished by their state or local parties. And state Republican committees in North Carolina and Louisiana censured their Republican senators, Richard Burr and Bill Cassidy, respectively, for voting to convict Trump in the Senate trial.
On Feb. 13, Trump was acquitted on the impeachment charge of “incitement of insurrection,” though a bipartisan group of 57 senators said he was guilty.
The Ohio GOP censure vote comes amid high tensions within the House Republican caucus as GOP lawmakers prepare to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her leadership role because of her continued criticism of Trump’s rhetoric and falsehoods regarding the 2020 election.
Cheney, who was censured by the Wyoming GOP after she voted to impeach Trump, beat back an initial challenge to strip her of her post, but support has eroded as she has continued to challenge Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen from him.
Republicans prepare to oust Cheney from leadership and install Stefanik as party purges Trump critics
The censure of Gonzalez has become a talking point in the already hotly contested GOP Senate primary for the Ohio seat being left vacant by retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R).
Josh Mandel, a former Ohio state treasurer, called Gonzalez a “traitor” and tweeted that he “should be eradicated from the Republican Party.” Mandel also attacked his primary opponent Jane Timken, who was state party chair until recently, for not censuring Gonzalez sooner.
Timken tepidly defended Gonzalez for his vote in February but said in a statement Friday that she supported censuring him and that “the impeachment was a sham that betrayed the Constitution and went against Ohioans’ interests.”
Shortly after the impeachment vote, Gonzalez went on a conservative podcast to explain it.
“You have to love your country and you have to adhere to your oath more strongly than you do your job, and, you know, I don’t know what political fate will play out,” he said. “If my fate is ultimately that I don’t get to come back, I will do that at peace.”