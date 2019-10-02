Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed Wednesday that he was on the July call in which President Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son.

Pompeo’s acknowledgment, at a news conference in Rome, came at the start of what is shaping up as another busy day in the drive for impeachment by House Democrats.

The two key figures in the drama — Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) — are scheduled to hold separate news conferences on Wednesday. Pelosi is appearing in the morning with House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), while Trump is scheduled to hold a joint news conference with the president of Finland.

The State Department’s inspector general is also expected to meet with key committees on Capitol Hill in the afternoon to share documents related to Ukraine.

8:15 a.m.: Former staff members say it’s unusual for a secretary of state to listen in on a call with leader of small nation

Former staff members who worked on foreign leader calls said it is very unusual for a secretary of state to listen in on calls with leaders from a country as small as Ukraine.

Partly it is because the secretary of state’s schedule is very busy and rarely aligns with the president’s schedule of routine calls to heads of state, so they arrange only to be on major foreign leader conversations.

Former secretary of state Rex Tillerson, for example, would coordinate plans to listen in on Trump’s calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The former staffers on the National Security Council said Pompeo’s presence on this call suggests the subject or the purpose of the call had high importance to the president, and thus to him. The former staffers spoke on condition of anonymity to speak more candidly.

— Carol D. Leonnig

7:15 a.m.: Pompeo confirms he was on Trump’s July call with Zelensky

Pompeo acknowledged publicly for the first time Wednesday that he was on the July call between Trump and the leader of Ukraine.

Asked about the episode during a news conference in Rome, Pompeo said, “I was on the phone call.”

In response to a multi-part question, he did not say whether he was comfortable with Trump’s pressing of Zelensky to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter.

Pompeo said the call focused on issues such as the threat that Russia poses to Ukraine and the need for Ukraine to root out corruption.

He said the United States would consider to pursue those issues “even while all this noise is going on.”

Pompeo also repeated his claims from a letter on Tuesday that House Democratic staffers have been seeking to intimidate State Department officials in their efforts to learn more about Trump’s call with Zelensky.

“We won’t tolerate folks on Capitol Hill bullying, intimidating State Department employees. That’s unacceptable,” Pompeo said.

6:30 a.m.: Country to hear directly from Trump, Pelosi on Wednesday

The country will hear directly from the two leading figures in the impeachment drama — Trump and Pelosi — at separately scheduled news conferences on Wednesday.

Pelosi plans to hold a news conference on Capitol Hill at 10:45 a.m. She will be accompanied by Schiff, who has become the public face for Democrats in the impeachment inquiry.

Trump, meanwhile, has a 2 p.m. joint press conference scheduled with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, who is visiting the White House on Wednesday. Trump is certain to get questions from U.S. journalists about the impeachment drive.

6:15 a.m.: Critics blast Trump for calling his impeachment inquiry a ‘COUP’

Trump claimed he was a victim of a coup d’etat on Tuesday night, continuing his dramatic rhetoric that has drawn fierce pushback from legal scholars and Democrats since the House impeachment inquiry began last week.

“As I learn more and more each day,” he wrote on Twitter. “I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of the United States of America!”

Critics disputed the president’s tweet by pointing to basic definitions of a coup d’etat, a violent illegal overthrow of the government by an opposing group, and impeachment, a legal process laid out in the Constitution. Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), a presidential hopeful, even suggested Trump should not be allowed to make such a remark on Twitter, sharing his “COUP” tweet with CEO Jack Dorsey.

— Meagan Flynn

6 a.m.: Giuliani suggests suing Democrats over Ukraine probe

On Tuesday night, Rudolph W. Giuliani proposed an unusual legal strategy in response to the ongoing investigation into President Trump’s dealings in Ukraine: Suing Democratic members of Congress.

Speaking on Fox News show “The Ingraham Angle,” Trump’s personal attorney said that he “had a couple of talks” with attorneys amid the accelerating impeachment probe and a House subpoena for his own personal records concerning Ukraine. Their recommendation, Giuliani said, was “that we should bring a lawsuit on behalf of the president and several people in the administration, maybe even myself as a lawyer, against the members of Congress individually for violating constitutional rights, violating civil rights.”

Host Laura Ingraham noted that Giuliani’s suggestion was “novel,” and that congressional immunity prevents House members from being sued for anything they say on the floor. But outside those parameters, Giuliani argued, they could be held liable for forming a “conspiracy” to deprive the president of his constitutional rights.

— Antonia Noori Farzan