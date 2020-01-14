Two Indian newspapers reported Tuesday on the planned presidential visit. The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi referred questions to the White House, which declined comment.

Trump and Modi exchanged New Year’s greetings in a Jan. 6 telephone call. A White House statement at the time made no mention of Trump’s interest in visiting India.

The leaders have developed a warm relationship over the past few years.

During their first White House meeting in June 2017, Modi bear-hugged Trump several times following a joint news conference in the Rose Garden. And last September, Trump traveled to Houston to speak at a rally for Modi before an audience of 50,000 Indian Americans.

Several days after that Texas event, Trump suggested — as he and Modi met in New York during the U.N. General Assembly — that the prime minister be known as the “father of India” because of his success uniting the nation.

Since then, however, the two-term prime minister has been the subject of sometimes violent and deadly protests against a new citizenship law that critics say discriminates against Muslims.