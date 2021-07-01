“In the normal universe, a charge like this of the chief financial officer of a substantial firm and the firm itself for what looks like tax avoidance of about $1 million is significant,” said Preet Bharara, the former Southern District of New York prosecutor who was fired by Trump. “But in the context of expectation that we were going to be talking about long-standing very substantial large dollar figures related to fraud by people up to an including the former president of the United States, this is not that.”