Iran’s Revolutionary Guard later acknowledged it had a tense encounter with the U.S. warships but alleged without evidence that U.S. forces initiated the episode.

“I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea,” Trump said in his tweet.

The Revolutionary Guard also announced Wednesday that it has put a military satellite into orbit for the first time, a move expected to further exacerbate tensions with the United States.

The Trump administration has had a series of military clashes with Iran and affiliated groups over the past year. Iran downed a U.S. drone and launched ballistic missiles at facilities housing U.S. personnel in Iraq. The United States, meanwhile, conducted a drone strike in Baghdad in January that killed Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian commander, and has attacked Iranian-linked militias in Iraq.

Such encounters at sea have been common at different points in recent years, with naval officials sometimes classifying Iranian approaches as “unsafe and unprofessional.”

According to U.S. officials, in last week’s episode, the American ships were carrying out operations with Army Apache helicopters in the northern Persian Gulf.

The Iranian vessels “repeatedly crossed the bows and sterns of the U.S. vessels at extremely close range and high speeds, including multiple crossings of the Puller with a 50 yard closest point of approach and within 10 yards” of a Coast Guard ship’s bow, according to a military statement.

The U.S. ships transmitted radio warnings and made warning sounds with no initial response. An hour later, the Iranian vessels responded and fell back, the military said.

Iran’s “dangerous and provocative actions increased the risk of miscalculation and collision, were not in accordance with the internationally recognized . . . ‘rules of the road’ or internationally recognized maritime customs, and were not in accordance with the obligation under international law to act with due regard for the safety of other vessels in the area,” the statement said.