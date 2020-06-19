“The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They ‘punted,’ much like in a football game (where hopefully they would stand for our great American Flag). We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly fulfil the Supreme Court’s ruling & request of yesterday,” Trump wrote.

“I have wanted to take care of DACA recipients better than the Do Nothing Democrats, but for two years they refused to negotiate - They have abandoned DACA. Based on the decision the Dems can’t make DACA citizens. They gained nothing!” Trump continued.

A year ago, the Democratic-led House passed a bill that would offer a path to citizenship to more than 2 million undocumented immigrants, including DACA recipients, known as “dreamers,” who were brought to the United States as children. The legislation, which would grant dreamers 10 years of legal residence status if they meet certain requirements, has not been called up for a vote in the Republican-led Senate.

It is unclear what paperwork Trump intends to submit, but any effort to end DACA will surely be met again by legal challenges and would probably not be settled before the election.

The White House declined to provide any details beyond the president’s tweet.

Trump has often seemed ambivalent about DACA recipients lauding them at some points and declaring they are “no angels” at others. But his administration has tried since September 2017 to end the program. It was implemented as an executive action by Obama in 2012 after a failed congressional attempt at comprehensive immigration reform.

There have been several unsuccessful efforts to reach a deal on DACA. During the 2019 government shutdown, there was talk of an agreement between Trump and congressional Democrats to link funding for Trump’s wall at the Mexican border with permanent protections for DACA recipients, but that ultimately fell apart.