“The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally investigate President Trump and his administration,” the lawsuit reads. “Our laws do not permit such an impulsive, egregious action against a former President and his close advisors.”
Jan. 6 committee lays out legal arguments against Bannon’s subpoena defiance in private letter to his attorney
The committee has signaled in recent days that it plans to be aggressive in its effort to secure information from Trump and his top aides. On Tuesday evening, the panel is expected to approve a criminal complaint against former Trump aide Stephen K. Bannon, who has declined to comply with a committee subpoena.
In the 26-page complaint, Trump’s legal team describes the documents sought by the committee as an “extremely broad set of potentially millions of presidential records.” It says that request seeks information that is protected by executive privilege, “including but not limited to the presidential-communications, deliberative-process, attorney-client, and attorney-work-product privileges, and which include law enforcement information, national security information, and information relating to sensitive intelligence.”
It also asserts that the committee is not requesting the information for a legitimate legislative purpose, such as to inform the writing of a bill. It’s an argument that Trump’s legal team has used in the past to try to block information sought by Congress.
Supreme Court says Manhattan prosecutor may pursue Trump’s financial records, denies Congress access for now
The complaint goes on to accuse the Biden administration’s waiver of executive privilege as a “myopic, political maneuver designed to maintain the support of its political rivals.”